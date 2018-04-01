Lincoln man wins $5.7 million lotto jackpot in Versailles

VERSAILLES - The Missouri Lottery said it presented a Lincoln man Thursday with a $5.7 million lottery payout, cash won in the Aug. 8 drawing.

Bryan Bock purchased the winning ticket in Versailles. The purchase was part of $200 worth of "Quick Pick" tickets he bought.

"Once they get up to a certain point, I play heavier," Bock said. "Saturday night, before we went home, after we went to the sale barn about five o'clock, I said, ‘I'm going to go get another $100 worth of tickets. It's up there.'"

Bock purchased the ticket at a Casey's General Store on Newton Street in Versailles.

"We got up Sunday morning, never thought anything about it. It was warm already," Bock recalled. "We decided to go up and have a Coke and check the tickets. We got all the way down to the bottom of the pile, and like the second or third ticket, Ka-bam! There it was."

Bock planned to take the lump sum of $2.85 million and pay off his debts, according to a news release.

"We're going to pay everything off: credit cards, debt, what we owe on the used car lot," Bock said. "We're going to buy a few more cows. If we handle this right, we'll have ourselves set up."

The Missouri Lottery said Casey's General Stores received a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning lotto jackpot ticket.