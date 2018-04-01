Lincoln Men Earn One Event Title, Four All-American Honors

BIRMINGHAM, AL -- Romel Lewis won the 60-meter dash, turning in one of four All-American performances by members of the Lincoln men's indoor track & field team at the NCAA Division II National Championship on Saturday (March 9). Sabiel Anderson and Jermaine Blake joined Romel Lewis, who also scored for LU in the 200-meter dash, as All-Americans on the final day of the national title meet.

Lewis outran everyone in the 60-meter dash, clocking in at 6.66 to win his second-consecutive national title in that event. Lewis also earned All-American recognition, which goes to any athlete who scores a point in an event at the national championship meet, in the 200-meter. In that event, he took fifth with a time of 21.43.

Anderson had the next-best result of the day for Lincoln, finishing as the national runner-up in the 60-meter hurdles. Anderson was just edged out for the title, as his second-place time of 7.85 was only .01 shy of the winning time of 7.84.

Blake earned his All-American honor in the 800-meter, finishing sixth with a time of 1:51.20. He also competed in the 4x400-meter relay, joining with Anderson, Michael Ashley and Tyrone Hawkins to finish just outside of the scoring, placing ninth at 3:14.30.

The Blue Tigers totaled 25.00 team points to finish ninth at the 2013 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championship. The national title meet was won by St. Augustine's, which tallied 72.00 team points to outpace Ashland (59.50) for the championship. Adams State rounded out the top three with 55.00 points.

With the indoor season completed, Lincoln will now turn its attention to the outdoor season, which starts in just one week. The Blue Tigers will be in Fayette, Mo. next Friday (March 16), competing in the Central Methodist Open.