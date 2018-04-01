Lincoln Men's Track Finishes Sixth at the MIAA Championships

HAYS, Kan. - The Lincoln men's track & field team won four events and posted eight top-five finishes to claim sixth place at the 2013 MIAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship. Sabiel Anderson and Romel Lewis each recorded automatic qualifying times at the league title meet, which was hosted by Fort Hays State University from Friday through Sunday (May 3-5).

Anderson swept the two hurdle events, winning the 400-meter hurdles in 51.51 and taking the 110-meter event in 13.99. Anderson's time in the latter event was an automatic qualifying mark for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Lewis also set an automatic time, winning the 100-meter dash in 10.26.

Michael Ashley scored points for Lincoln in two events, taking second in the 400-meter dash (47.26) and third in the 200-meter dash (21.48). Lincoln 4x400-meter relay team also had an impressive showing, winning with a final time of 3:11.30.

Two other Blue Tigers had notable finishes at the MIAA Championships. Jermaine Blake was the runner-up in the 800-meter run, clocking in at 1:52.99. Alonzo Allen, meanwhile, finished fourth in 400-meter dash, coming in at 48.61.

As a team, the Blue Tigers finished with 67 team points, good for sixth place in the 11-team field. Pittsburg State was the champion, finishing with 145 points to edge out Missouri Southern, which was the runner-up with 134.50 points. Central Missouri took third (113 points), Nebraska-Kearney finished fourth (93.50) and Emporia State placed fifth (78). Southwest Baptist (54), Northwest Missouri (51), Fort Hays State (44), Lindenwood (30) and Truman State (seven) rounded out the field.

With the league title meet completed, Lincoln will now wait to see how many entries it will have in the 2013 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The national title meet will be held on the campus of Colorado State-Pueblo from May 23-25. Lincoln finished second at last year's NCAA Championships.