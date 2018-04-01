Lincoln's Anderson and Hylton Named MIAA Athletes of the Week

JEFFERSON CITY - Sabiel Anderson and Donna-Lee Hylton have been named as the MIAA's Men's and Women's Outdoor Track Athletes of the Week after strong performances at the Wendy's/PSU Invitational on Saturday, March 30. The league office announced the honors, which were voted on by a select panel of conference sports information directors, on Monday.

Anderson set the first automatic qualifying time in a track event in the MIAA this season, taking second in the 110-meter hurdles at the Wendys/PSU Invitational. Anderson, who also won the 400-meter hurdles with a provisional time of 52.22, finished first among all attached athletes in the 110-meter with a time of 14.03. Both times currently rank as the best in the MIAA.

Hylton won two races and broke a stadium record at the Wendys/PSU Invitational on Saturday. Hylton won the 400-meter dash in 54.64, setting a Prentice Gudgen Track record in the process, and took the 200-meter dash in 24.21. Both times rank as the best in the MIAA in their respective events this year and both are each provisional qualifiers for the NCAA Division II National Championships.

This marks the first athlete of the week award of the season for Anderson and the second for Hylton, who was also named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's Division II National Women's Track Athlete of the Week on Feb. 5 during the indoor season. This is also the second week in a row that a member of the LU women's team was named athlete of the week, as Latoya King captured the track honor last week.