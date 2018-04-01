Lincoln's Bailey earns MIAA Athlete of the Week award

JEFFERSON CITY - After taking three first place ribbons at last weekend's Washington University Invitational, Lincoln sprinter Kimberly Bailey was named MIAA Women's Track Athlete of the Week, league directors announced Monday.

Bailey won three events Saturday and posted three of the fastest times in the MIAA in the process. Bailey won 100m in 11.06 seconds and grabbed gold in the 200m in 24.43 seconds. Both times currently stand as provisional qualifiers and the fastest times by a MIAA athlete so far this season.

She also helped win the 4x100m race in 47.02 seconds, the quickest time in the league. The award marks Bailey's first career honor for MIAA Athlete of the Week and the first for the LU women's team in the 2016 outdoor season.

The Blue Tigers are back on the track for the MIAA vs. NSIC Showdown hosted at Northwest Missouri Thursday, April 7 through Saturday, April 9.