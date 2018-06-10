Lincoln's Baker earns back to back athlete of the week awards

JEFFERSON CITY - The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association awarded Lincoln's Venicha Baker a second consecutive athlete of the week award. The senior won three track and field events to help LU clinch the Darrel Gourley Open title on Saturday.

Baker won the 200 meter dash in 23.99 seconds, marking the MIAA's fastest time and the fifth-quickest in the nation. The sprinter also won the 400 meter in 54.78, which was good for another top five conference finish and 12th nationally.

Baker completed her hat trick of gold medals in the 4x100 meter relay alongside Adewumi Ademuwagun, Kimberly Bailey and Diana Cauldwell. The quad finished in 46.45 for the second-fastest time in the MIAA and 13th-quickest in all of NCAA Division II.

This award marks Baker's third of the season and Lincoln's third straight week having a Blue Tiger athlete honored by the MIAA.

The Lincoln women's track and field team is back in action twice this weekend. From Thursday to Saturday, the 23rd-ranked Blue Tigers will compete at the Kansas Relays in Lawrence, Kansas, before heading down to Missouri S&T University in Rolla, Missouri on Saturday.