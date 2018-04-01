Lincoln's Cedric Ridle, Jr. Named Second Team All-MIAA

5 years 3 weeks 6 days ago Monday, March 04 2013 Mar 4, 2013 Monday, March 04, 2013 2:05:00 PM CST March 04, 2013 in Basketball
Source: LU

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln's Cedric Ridle, Jr. has been named second team All-MIAA after leading the conference in scoring with 21.0 points per game. The MIAA announced its all-league teams on Monday (March 4).

Ridle, the Blue Tigers' top scorer in 20 of LU's 28 games, tallied 589 points this season, by far the most of any player in the conference. He finished the regular season with 82 more points than Washburn's Will McNeill, who was second in the league in both points scored (507) and scoring average (19.5). Ridle, who currently ranks 20th in NCAA Division II in scoring, took his play to another level in conference games, leading the league with a 23.4 average against MIAA opponents.

This season, Ridle scored at least 10 points in 26 contests, and chipped in at least 20 points on 16 occaions. He also scored 30 or more points in four games this year, including dropping 37 on back-to-back nights against Southwest Baptist and Truman State. Ridle, a senior, closes his LU career with 1,225 career points in just over five semesters as a Blue Tiger.

In addition to his scoring prowess, Ridle was one of the best all-around players in the league, finishing ninth in steals (1.4), 10th in defensive rebounding (4.4) and 16th in overall rebounding (6.0). He also helped Lincoln finish with the second-best turnover margin in the conference (+2.2) despite playing the most minutes of any league player (959, 34.2 per game).

Ridle, who earned All-MIAA honorable mention accolades last season, becomes the first Lincoln player ever to be named All-MIAA second team. He is also the first member of the LU men's basketball team to earn a recognition other honorable mention from the conference since the Blue Tigers rejoined the MIAA for the 2010-11 campaign. Depending on what happens in the postseason, Ridle also has a chance to become just the fifth Blue Tiger ever to lead the MIAA in scoring, joining a group that includes LaMont Pruitt (1972-73, 20.5 ppg.), Robert Anderson (1985-86, 22.4 ppg.) Gerald Green (1989-90, 23.0 ppg.) and Harold Robertson, who accomplished the feat twice (1976-77, 25.5 ppg. and 1977-78, 34.5 ppg.).

