Lincoln's Lewis & Hylton MIAA Athletes of the Week

JEFFERSON CITY - After turning in great performances against top-level competition, Lincoln sprinters Romel Lewis and Donna-Lee Hylton have been named as MIAA Athletes of the Week. The MIAA announced on Tuesday (Feb. 4) that Lewis had been selected as its Men's Track Athlete of the Week while Hylton was chosen as the Women's Track Athlete of the Week in a vote by a select panel of conference sports information directors.

Lewis posted the best time in NCAA Division II in the 60m, winning the race at the GVSU Five-Way on Saturday (Feb. 1) with an automatic time of 6.66. The time is just one of two automatic qualifiers set by a D2 athlete this season. It was actually the second automatic time of the day for Lewis, who also beat out 22 other athletes to win the preliminaries in 6.72. Lewis also won the 200m on Saturday, finishing in 21.47, a provisional time (the only one in that race) that ranks seventh nationally. Among the runners Lewis competed against were several from Grand Valley State, which last week was ranked No. 4 in the country by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Competing against the No. 2 team in the country in Grand Valley State, Hylton won a pair of races at the GVSU Five-Way. Hylton beat 18 competitors in the 400m, winning with a provisional time of 55.91, the third-best in NCAA Division II. Hylton was also a member of Lincoln's winning 4x400m relay team, which won in 3:49.15, the best time in D2 this season. Hylton teamed with Lovan Palmer, Tamara Keane and Willomena Williams to set that nation-best time in the 4x400m.

This marks the sixth career MIAA Men's Track Athlete of the Week award for Lewis, and the first since earning the nod at the beginning of the 2012-13 indoor season. This is also the first league athlete of the week award for any member of this year's LU men's indoor track & field squad.

For Hylton, this is her fourth career MIAA Women's Track Athlete of the Week honor and the second in two weeks, as the senior sprinter picked up the award on Jan. 28 after a strong performance at the Jayhawk Classic. This is also Hylton's fifth overall athlete of the week award, as she was named the USTFCCA's Division II National Women's Track Athlete of the Week on Feb 5, 2013.

Both Lincoln track & field teams, including the LU women, who are currently ranked No. 1 in the country in the USTFCCCA Division II national poll, will be back in action this weekend at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational. The two-day meet, hosted by the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., will take place on Friday and Saturday (Feb. 7-8).