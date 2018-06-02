Lincoln Softball Tallies 26 Hits in a Saturday Split

Source: Dan Carr - Press Release

DURANT, OK - It was a day of comebacks for the Lincoln softball team, with one coming up short and the other leading to a win as the Blue Tigers split a pair of games in the Southeastern Regional Invitational on Saturday. LU's offense came to life, as the Blue Tigers racked up 13 hits in each game at the tourney, which was hosted by Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Lincoln 8, Arkansas Tech 5
The Lincoln softball team trailed 5-1 after four innings, but the Blue Tigers stormed back with four scores in the fifth and three more in the sixth to defeat Arkansas Tech, 8-5. The Blue Tigers tallied 13 hits and took advantage of two Arkansas Tech errors while compiling seven RBI.

The Golden Suns took advantage of some big hits of their own in the second inning, scoring four runs on five hits to take an early lead. The Blue Tiger defense stiffened up after that frame, allowing ATU to score just one more run on two more hits. Part of that was thanks to another good performance in the circle by Clair Lorenz (2-0), who came in during the second frame and allowed just one run while fanning seven.

Erin Sommerer, who scored twice and was one of five Blue Tigers with two hits in the win, began the LU comeback in the fourth by leading off with a homerun. The real momentum changer, though, came in the fifth inning, starting with a sacrifice fly by Lorenz to bring home Lauren McMinn. That represented the second out of the frame for Lincoln but the first part of a rally that resulted in LU tying the game.

Shantae Duren later scored Sam Kircher on a double, then moved the third on a base hit from Sommerer. Brianna Akers then knotted the score at five with a double that drove far enough into left centerfield to allow both Duren and Kircher to score.

The Lincoln defense retired the ATU side in four batters, and then the LU offense picked up in the sixth where it had left off in the fifth. Joey Bunch and Lorenz each got on base, and Kircher brought them home with a base hit, aided by an Arkansas Tech throwing error. In the next Lincoln at bat, Duren hit a double, the third of the game for Lincoln, to bring in Kircher for the Blue Tigers' final run.

Akers, McMinn, Sommerer, Kircher and Duren each tallied two hits apiece, with Akers and Duren each batting in a pair of runs. Starr McLeod, Lorenz and Bunch also recorded hits in the win. Duren led Lincoln with nine putouts and Sommerer had six while Kircher finished with four assists.

Southeastern Oklahoma State 11, Lincoln 8
The Lincoln softball team tallied 13 hits, including three homeruns, to rally from seven down, but the comeback bid came up short as the Blue Tigers fell to Southeastern Oklahoma State, 11-8.

Facing a 7-0 deficit following a five-run frame from the home team in the third, Clair Lorenz began the LU comeback with a homerun in the top of the fourth. The big hit, which sailed over the left field fence, sparked the Blue Tiger offense, which cut the SOSU lead to one with six scores in the fourth.

Erin Sommerer, Brianna Akers and Haley Bartow followed Lorenz' solo shot with base hits, setting up Lauren McMinn, who cleared the bags with a double deep into right centerfield, making the score 7-4. Shannon Light then reached base on balls, and Sam Kircher hit a double to bring home McMinn and Light and make it a one-score game.

The Savage Storm responded with a run in the bottom of the fourth, but Lorenz answered with another solo shot homer in the fifth to once again cut SOSU's advantage to one. Southeastern Oklahoma brought in three more runs in the bottom of that frame to ultimately take an 11-7 lead into the seventh.

Lincoln, however, was not ready for the game to end. Sommerer led off the final inning with a homerun, the third of the day for LU, cutting the SOSU lead to three. The next three batters for Lincoln were unable to get on base, however, ending one of the more exciting games of the Southeastern Regional Invitational.

Akers finished the day with three hits in four at bats, including a double and the run scored. McMinn's three RBI led the team while Kircher and Lorenz each had two. Lorenz, Sommerer and Kircher each had two hits while Shantae Duren, Jessica Wolken, Bartow and McMinn each tallied one.

Kristina Hein began the day in the circle, striking out two before giving way to Lorenz in the third. Sommerer led the Blue Tigers defensively with 11 putouts while Joey Bunch had five assists and Duren had three.

