Lincoln Spring Game to be Held on April 20

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Lincoln football team's annual spring game will be held at Dwight T. Reed Stadium on Saturday, April 20 at 12:00 p.m. The scrimmage, which annually marks the end of the Blue Tigers' spring practice season, will be open to the public with free admission.

Prior to the spring game, the Blue Tigers will host a youth football camp for area kids in second through eighth games.

Members of the Blue Tiger football team, under the direction of head coach Mike Jones, will work with each attending student, teaching them basic fundamentals of the sport.

Every participant will receive a camp t-shirt, hot dogs and chips after the camp and a ticket into the spring game, where they will be recognized at a special halftime ceremony.

The youth football camp is the result of a partnership between the Lincoln football team and the Jefferson City YMCA. Registration costs $20 per participant and can be done through the YMCA at any of the Firley, Knowles or West Facilities or online (www.jcymca.org).

Campers can also register through the Jefferson City Department of Parks and Recreation, located at 427 Monroe or online (www.jeffcitymo.org/parks).



Following the game, the classes of the 80's and 90's will hold a Soul Food Dinner in the Scruggs University Center Ballroom. Tickets for the meal cost $20, with a portion of to proceeds going to support Lincoln's nationally-recognized track & field program. Quickly becoming an annual tradition, the alumni classes of the 80's and 90's first first dinner raised $1,500 for the Lincoln football team while the second dinner raised $1,700 for the LU Marching Musical Storm. Tickets can be purchased at the door.