Lincoln Track and Field Athletes Earn 47 All-Region Honors

JEFFERSON CITY- Twenty-two members of Lincoln's track & field teams received a combined 47 all-region honors by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the 2013 NCAA Division II outdoor track & field season. The Lincoln women's squad had 16 athletes combine to earn 32 honors from the organization, the second-most by one program in the nation, while the LU men had six athletes selected for a total of 15 awards.

To be named all-region, athletes must be in the top five in their region in individual events and among the top three in their region in relay events. A total of 1,283 student-athletes have earned a total of 1,836 USTFCCCA All-Region honors.

Sabiel Anderson and Michael Ashley of the men's team led LU with four all-region honors apiece, with both athletes being recognized for the 4x100m and 4x400m relay events. Anderson was also honored in the 110-meter and 400-meter hurdle events while Ashley was recognized in both the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes. Romel Lewis earned three USTFCCCA All-Region honors (100m, 400m hurdles and 4x100m relay) while Jermaine Blake was awarded two (800m and 4x400m relay). Tyrone Hawkins, the fourth members of Lincoln's 4x400-meter relay squad, and Devin Hill, who rounds out LU's 4x100-meter team, were also recognized by the USTFCCCA.

The LU women had five athletes earn USTFCCCA All-Region recognition in three events, with Twishana Williams, the high-point scorer at the 2013 MIAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, being honored in the 800m, 1,500m and 10,000m distance events. Latoya King earned recognition in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay. Michelle Cumberbatch, Yanique Haye and Donna-Lee Hylton were each honored in both the 400m and 4x400m relay events. Cumberbatch and Haye also received recognition in the 400-meter hurdles while Hylton's third honor came in the 200m.

An additional six Lincoln athletes earned two all-region awards, including Juneille Barker, who was recognized in both the 100m and 400m hurdle events. Lovan Palmer earned recognition in both the 800m and 4x400m relay and Janae Johnson was awarded in the 200m and the 4x100m relay while Yanique Ellington and Cardine Copeland both received honors in the 100m and 4x100m relay. Rounding out the Lincoln women's track honors were Monique Thompson, who was recognized in the 800m, and Anna-Kay James, who was named all-region in the 100-meter hurdles.

Sheri Kaye Campbell led Lincoln in the field events with two honors, earning recognition in the high jump and triple jump. Daniele Newman and Jonelle Campbell were each honored in the triple jump while Nickeisha Beaumont was honored in the long jump.

The Lincoln women's 32 total USTFCCCA All-Region honors rank second in the country, checking in just behind Grand Valley State's 38. The LU men's 15 honors were the second-most by any MIAA men's program, trailing only Pittsburg State's 16. The Blue Tigers had the most total all-region honors by any MIAA program with 47, as Lincoln athletes combined to earn 24 more awards than Pittsburg State, which totaled 23.