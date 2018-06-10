Lincoln Track & Field Teams Finish in Top 25

JEFFERSON CITY- As the regular season comes to an end, Jefferson City’s Lincoln outdoor track and field women finish ranked No. 2 in the country while the LU men finish ranked No. 18.

The Blue Tiger women finish with 158.65 points. They finished with two points less than Pittsburg State. The top five also included Saint Augustine at No. 3, West Texas A&M at No. 4, and Hillsdale finishing it off at No.5.

Other Missouri schools in the top 25 include Central Missouri at No. 9 and Missouri Southern at No. 15.

The Blue Tiger men are No. 18 in the country, receiving 63.36 points this week. Central Missouri is No. 7 and Missouri Southern is No. 13.

Both Blue Tiger teams will next compete on May 26-28 in Tampa Florida at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.