Lincoln University announces new contractor for wellness building

JEFFERSON CITY - A new contractor has the green light for a new multipurpose recreation center on Lincoln University's campus for more than $11.5 million.

Lincoln University announced Sircal Contracting Inc. will construct the center and estimates show the building will be complete in early 2017.

LU curators approved the deal Dec. 4 while the Parks and Recreation Commission approved it Dec. 8.

In November, the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital City announced it would begin constructing a new facility on LU's campus. Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Stephanie Johnson said the children the club serves will use this future facility as well.

The new Boys and Girls Club facility as well as the recreation center will be built on Lafayette Street.

It will have a track, common areas, four basketball courts, a fitness area and classrooms.