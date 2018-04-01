Lincoln University Announces Youth Basketball Camp

JEFFERSON CITY - The Lincoln men's basketball team will hold a day camp June 16-19 for all individuals entering first through ninth grades. Each session will be held in Jason Gym on the campus of Lincoln University from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The camp will be led by members of the Lincoln coaching staff under the direction of head coach John Moseley with assistance from current and former LU student-athletes. The camp will feature skill instruction as well as games, contests and team playing with an emphasis on improving each camper's fundamentals. Campers will be placed in groups according to age and ability, and each individual in attendance will receive a camp shirt and basketball.

The cost for the entire camp is $125 if the individual registers by June 12. After that date, the cost will be $135. Before and after care extending from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. is also available for an additional $25.



Those wishing to participate should complete the registration form and release waiver contained in the official camp brochure, which is available on the men's basketball site. Campers should then return those items, along with a $25 deposit, to Coach Moseley at 820 Chestnut St. in Jefferson City.



Checks should be made out to JCJ Sports, LLC. The remainder of the payment will be due at registration on June 16, starting at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, contact the Lincoln men's basketball coaches office at (573)-681-5326.