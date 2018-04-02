Lincoln University Holds First Spring Game Under New Coach

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University may not have had any players selected in this year's NFL draft, but new head coach Mike Jones knows all about playing in the pros. Jones is most known for making the game-winning tackle for the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV, but Saturday's Spring Game marked his debut as the head coach at Lincoln.

The Blue Tigers worked out of the shotgun most of the afternoon, and Jones said the team needs to get back to work on the basics like blocking and catching. He says there is work to be done on the field, but he was pleased with the fan support at the game.

"Oh, that was excellent, it's been excellent. I think we had close to 1500 people out here today that came out and supported us and usually I hear we only have about 50 or 100 guys out here. So, we got a lot of people out here that really want to see Lincoln do well and they came out and supported us," Jones said.

"You know, the wins and losses will take care of themselves but we have to worry about being fundamentally sound and playing hard on every single snap," Jones said.