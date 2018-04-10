Lincoln University looks to get research funding

JEFFERSON CITY - A bipartisan effort to increase land-grant funding for Lincoln University in the upcoming fiscal year is being led by State Reps. Joshua Peters, D-St. Louis, and Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City.

The effort is intended to address a shortfall that has prevented the school from leveraging its full amount of federal matching funds for agricultural research.

The 1890 Land Grant Act allows the state to match up to nearly $7 million to advance agricultural research, but the state has appropriated just $1.4 million in matching funds for Lincoln.

"Lincoln University is our state's most diverse institution and performs agricultural research that is vital to rural Missouri," said Peters, a Lincoln graduate. "It is well past time for Lincoln to be treated fairly and receive its full land-grant appropriation."

Gov. Jay Nixon's proposed fiscal year 2017 state operating budget that he presented to the General Assembly in January included no increase in land-grant funding for Lincoln. Last year, the legislature provided a $500,000 boost to Lincoln's land-grant funding.

"It's disappointing that Governor Nixon would ignore this opportunity for agricultural research in our state," said Barnes, whose legislative district includes Lincoln. "Agriculture is Missouri's number one industry and job producer. We hope to make substantial progress in closing the funding gap in the upcoming budget so that Missouri farmers can enjoy the full benefit of Lincoln's land-grant status."

Lincoln University is one of only two federal land-grant institutions in Missouri, with the University of Missouri-Columbia being the other.