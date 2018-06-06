Lincoln University president headed to Fisk University in Tennessee

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University's president, Kevin D. Rome, will resign effective June 30 and the next day take over as president of Fisk University, a private liberal arts university in Nashville, Tennessee, according to dual press releases.

A statement from Lincoln University's board of curators said it "appreciates Dr. Rome's service as the 19th President of Lincoln University and wishes him well in his future endeavors."

According to an announcement from Fisk University, Rome will serve as its 16th president.

"Fisk was looking for a transformational leader who would be able to shape our future and accelerate our growth as a leader in the Liberal Arts and STEM disciplines," said Barbara Bowles, chair of the Fisk University board of trustees.

Rome has worked in higher education for more than 15 years, serving in leadership roles at North Carolina Central University, Morehouse College, Clayton State University and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

Lincoln University experienced a 50 percent increase in student enrollment during Rome's tenure, the announcement from Fisk University said. In addition, Rome managed a budget in excess of $57 million.

Lincoln University said it will appoint a search committee and transition team as soon as possible.