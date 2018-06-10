Lincoln University Reveals 2018 Football Schedule

JEFFERSON CITY - In its fifth football season in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC), Lincoln will play a total of 11 games, including four at home. The Blue Tigers, led by second-year head coach Steven Smith, will look to improve upon their 1-9 record from last season.

A historic rivalry opens Lincoln's fall football season as the Blue Tigers travel to Jackson, Tenn. to take on Lane on Sept. 1. Lincoln and Lane first played way back in 1931, and the two most recently met in 2016 when Lincoln proved victorious at home, winning 12-9.

Lincoln's second game is the highlight of the schedule as they will then travel to Springfield, Mo. to take on the Divison I Missouri State Bears on Sept. 6. It will be the first time since 2013 that the Blue Tigers will play in a Thursday night game, and Lincoln's first game against the Bears since 1983. The last time the Blue Tigers squared off against a Division-I opponent in 2013, they defeated Grambling State 47-34 in .

Lincoln will then journey back home to host Wisconsin-Oshkosh on Sept. 15 in what will become the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Wisconsin-Oshkosh are coming off a successful 2017 season that saw them reach the NCAA Division II Championship game.

GLVC play will begin on the night of Sept. 22 as the Blue Tigers take on Southwest Baptist at home. Lincoln will then play a second-straight night game when they travel to take on Indianapolis on Sept. 29. The Blue Tigers will look to rebound against Indianapolis after losing 0-45 to the Greyhounds last season.

On Oct. 6, Lincoln will return home for its annual homecoming game. The Blue Tigers will square off against Quincy at in the friendly confines of Dwight T. Reed Stadum at 2:00 p.m. CT.

After homecoming, the Blue Tigers embark on a three-game road-trip through the rest of October to take on GLVC rivals Truman State on Oct. 13, William Jewell on Oct. 20, and then Missouri S&T on Oct. 27.

The Blue Tigers will then move outside of the conference to battle Tarleton State for the first time ever. The game will take place in Stephenville, Texas on Nov. 3 at 2:00 p.m.

To close out the regular season, Lincoln will take the field against conference rival McKendree at noon on Nov. 10.

Season ticket information and game day themes for each four home games will be announced later.