Lincoln University Room and Board Rates Increase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Room and board at Lincoln University in Jefferson City will cost more, starting in the fall.

The university's curators voted Thursday to increase room rates by $80 per student for fall and spring, and $40 per student for summer.

Board rates will increase $50 per student per semester, with no change for summer students. A student living in a dormitory for fall and spring semesters would pay $260 more a year.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports the vote comes two months after the curators voted not to increase in-state tuition.