Lincoln University students learn about their lineage

JEFFERSON CITY — Lincoln University students went to an African-American Genealogy workshop Wednesday morning to learn more about their family history.

"Everything that you find is a potential clue, it's going to lead you to somewhere else. But it always leads you back to where you began," Academic Librarian Assistant, kYmberly Keeton said.

Keeton has been researching her own family for over six years. Before her aunt passed away a year and a half ago, Keeton wrote down everything she told her about her family's past.

She said she's always wanted to know where her family came from, and has even reunited with one of her distant cousins through her genealogy research.

"When you start searching out people, you may find pictures, you may find poems, documents, and then you start to see yourself in those things," Keeton said.

Because of all of the information she found, Keeton said she wanted others to have the same experiences and opportunities. So, she created the workshop for LU students to attend.

Students used the genealogy website and database, familysearch.org as the basis for their research.

"I've always wanted to know about my family history so this was definitely something I was excited for," LU freshman Kayla Allen said.

Allen found information that traced her immediate family back to her 4th generation grandfather, Samuel Allen. Kayla Allen is from Indianapolis, but found evidence that her grandfather and other family members were born and lived in Kentucky.

Kayla Allen wasn't able find more information from the website, but said she won't stop here.

"I'm going to continue to search because I feel like the more people that I know about, the more I know about myself and where I come from," Allen said.

In addition to genealogy websites, state archives also provide reliable documents to trace family ties.