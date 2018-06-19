Lincoln Women Finish as the National Runners-Up

5 years 3 months 1 week ago Saturday, March 09 2013 Mar 9, 2013 Saturday, March 09, 2013 7:54:00 PM CST March 09, 2013 in Sports
Source: Daniel Carr- Press Release

BIRMINGHAM, AL -- The Lincoln women's indoor track & field team won two events and turned in nine total All-American performances en route to a second-place finish at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field National Championship on Saturday (March 9). Latoya King and the 4x400-meter relay team each won event national titles on the final day of the NCAA meet, which was held in Birmingham, Ala.

King, who won the national title in the 60-meter dash (7.38), was one of three Lincoln athletes to earn All-American honors in multiple events. King's third-place time of 23.46 in the 200-meter dash also earned her an All-American distinction, which goes to any athlete who scores a point in an event final at the national championship meet.

Donna-Lee Hylton and Yanique Haye were the other two Blue Tigers to earn two All-American nods, with one coming in the 4x400-meter relay. The duo teamed with Lovan Palmer and Michelle Cumberbatch to win the national championship in 3:40.07, the best time recorded in the event in the country this season. Hylton and Haye also scored points for LU in the 400-meter dash, with Hylton taking fourth (54.60) and Haye finishing fifth (54.75).

In the track events, Anna-Kay James and Twishana Williams also helped the Lincoln effort with All-American performances. James placed fourth in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 8.37, while Williams took seventh in the mile with a time of 4:51.70.

The final two All-American results of the day for the Blue Tigers came in the field events, with Daniele Newman taking seventh in the triple jump (12.32m) and Sheri Kaye Campbell tying for fourth in the high jump (1.73m). Campbell had the busiest day of any LU athlete, as she also represented the Blue Tigers in the triple jump (finishing 10th with a distance of 12.06) and the indoor pentathlon. In the latter event, Campbell took second in the high jump (1.72m) and sixth in the hurdles (8.92) before finishing ninth overall with 3,561 points.

Lincoln finished with 48.50 team points to claim second at the NCAA Indoor Championships for the third time in program history, with 2011 and 2007 being the other seasons LU accomplished the feat. It also marked the seventh top-two finish for the Blue Tigers, who won indoor national championships in 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2010.

The California-based Academy of Art won the 2013 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field National Championship after finishing with 10.50 more points than Lincoln (59.00). Grand Canyon finished third, tallying 45.00 points, while Grand Valley State took fourth (41.00) and Ashland rounded out the top five (37.00).

With the indoor season completed, Lincoln will now turn its attention to the outdoor season, which starts in just one week. The Blue Tigers will be in Fayette, Mo. next Friday (March 16), competing in the Central Methodist Open.

 

