Lincoln Women Remain No. 1, Men Move Up to No. 6

JEFFERSON CITY - The Lincoln women's outdoor track & field team remained No. 1 in the country while the LU men moved up to No. 6 in the latest United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division II national poll, which was released on Tuesday (April 2).

The Blue Tiger women solidified their position as the top team in the country after several strong performances at the Wendy's/PSU Invitational last Saturday (March 30). Thanks in part to Sheri Kaye Campbell's win in the high jump and Donna-Lee Hylton's victory in the 200-meter, the Blue Tigers received 287.93 in this week's poll, giving Lincoln just over 86 more points than Adams State, which is ranked No. 2 with 201.87 points. LU has over 100 points more than the third place team, Grand Canyon (172.08 points), while Grand Valley State checks in at fourth (141.88) and Johnson C. Smith rounds out the top five (121.38).

Lincoln is one of three ranked MIAA programs in the women's rankings, with the conference totaling more points (559.00) than any other Division II league in the country. Central Missouri is the next highest-ranked MIAA program, checking in at 11th with 93.46 points, while Pittsburg State also made the rankings, coming in at 20th (51.34).

In the men's pole, Lincoln moved up one spot from seventh, receiving 120.57 points to be slotted sixth this week. The Blue Tigers are once again the highest-ranked MIAA team, with the league's four representatives tieing the Lone Star Conference for the most from one conference. Lincoln is slotted three spots higher than Pittsburg State, which is ranked ninth with 104.52 points, while Missouri Southern (No. 11, 90.67) and Central Missouri (No. 22, 51.67) also earned a mention.

Saint Augustine's overtook Grand Canyon for the top spot in the men's poll, receiving 233.88 points to claim the No. 1 spot. Grand Canyon moved down to second after receiving 227.40 points, while Adams State (203.79), Findlay (142.94) and Texas A&M-Kingsville (130.24) fill out the top five.

According to the USTFCCA website, the organization compiles its national team rankings by "mathematical formulae based on national descending order lists and data taken from previous seasons. For the preseason ranking and early-season rankings, data will be taken from previous seasons as well as the current season. The purpose and methodology of the rankings is to create an index that showcases the teams that have the best potential of achieving the top spots in the national-team race."