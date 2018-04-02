Lind, Arencibia Power Blue Jays Past Royals 8-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Adam Lind and J.P. Arencibia each hit a two-run homer to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to an 8-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Lind homered off Vin Mazzaro in a three-run first inning. Jose Bautista was aboard on a single.

Yunel Escobar scored the first Blue Jays run with the help of two Kansas City errors. Escobar singled, stole second, moved to third on catcher Matt Treanor's throwing error and came home on center fielder Melky Cabrera's throwing error.

Arencibia hit his 10th homer, which ranks second among big

league rookies, in the eighth with Lind aboard.

Lind also drove in a run in the fifth when his sacrifice fly scored Mike McCoy to hike the Blue Jays' advantage to 6-2. McCoy doubled home Jayson Nix with the first run of the inning.