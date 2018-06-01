Lindor's bunt in 7th ends no-hit bid as KC beats Indians 3-0

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Francisco Lindor broke up Kansas City's no-hit bid with a bunt single off reliever Ryan Madson leading off the seventh inning, and the AL Central champion Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 3-0 Sunday with a five-pitcher two-hitter.

Chris Young (11-6), making his first start since July 28 after nearly two months in the bullpen, pitched five hitless innings. He allowed one walk, struck out two and threw 68 pitches.

Danny Duffy struck out two in a perfect sixth for the Royals, who already have clinched their first division title in 30 years.

On the first pitch from reliever Ryan Madson, who was pitching from the stretch, Lindor laid down a bunt that third baseman Mike Moustakas, who was playing back, picked up with his bare hand about 40 feet from home plate. Moustakas' one-hop throw to first was not nearly in time.

The Indians fell four games behind Houston for the AL's second wild card with eight games left.