Linemen Headed to Louisiana to Help Restore Power

BOONE COUNTY — Six Boone Electric Cooperative linemen left Boone County Thursday morning for southern Louisiana to help restore power for cooperative members affected by Hurricane Isaac.

According to a press release from Boone Electric Cooperative, crews will assist Dixie Electric Membership Corporation (DEMCO), based in Greenwell Springs, La. As of 9 a.m. Thursday, more than 55,000 of DEMCO's 100,000 members were without power.

Boone Electric Cooperative workers will arrive in hurricane-stricken areas Friday, ready to receive assignments and begin work. They are expected to remain in the area for at least a week.