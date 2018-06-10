Linn State Tech to Get New Name in 2014

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Missouri's only state-funded, two-year technical college is getting a new name.

Gov. Jay Nixon signed legislation Thursday that will change the name of Linn State Technical College to the State Technical College of Missouri. The name change for the central Missouri school will take effect July 1, 2014.

The college offers certificates and associate degrees with an emphasis on industrial and technology programs.