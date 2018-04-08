Linn State Technical College Celebrates Fifty Years

LINN - Wednesday marked the beginning of Linn State Technical College's year-long 50th anniversary celebration. Linn State's president Donald Claycomb honored special guests, including alumni, past presidents, previous board members, and various others at a ceremony on the college's campus this afternoon.

When Linn State first opened in September 1961, approximately 20 students enrolled in electronics, the one program the school offered, compared to around 1,100 enrolled today. The first students paid a $15 down payment and an additional $10 per month in tuition compared to today's $190 per hour enrolled.

Two years later, 13 students graduated and most of those graduates accepted jobs at Boeing. Four of the class of 1963 graduates attended Wednesday's ceremony.

Officials at Linn State have noticed an increase in enrollment as technology continues improving. Claycomb said a technical school like Linn State helps Missouri stay competitive. He also said in an economy where fewer jobs are available, more students are enrolling in upper education, and the jobs that are available require more school.

1973 and 1976 graduate Clark Thomas said he chose Linn State because he was good with his hands and a technical school was a better fit than a university. Thomas accepted a full time job while he was still a student and now runs his own helicopter business in St. Louis.

Thomas said interest in technical schools may rise because society will always need people with technical abilities.