Linn State Technical College Changes Name

By: The Associated Press

LINN (AP) - Linn State Technical College is getting a new name to reflect the mission it has had for years.

The state-owned college in central Missouri will officially change its name on Tuesday to State Technical College of Missouri.

School president Donald Claycomb says the new name reflects that the technical college draws students from throughout the state to teach technical skills. He says 91 percent of Missouri's counties are represented in current enrollment.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that unlike community colleges, which get funding from local property taxes and state government, Linn State's funding comes from the state, tuition, grants, gifts and private donations.

Linn State Technical College President Donald Calycomb said the name change represents the school's service to the entire state.

"Our graduates receive unparalleled technical instruction which prepares them to enter and support Missouri's workforce," said Claycomb.

Along with a new name and logo, the State Technical College of Missouri will have a new website: www.statetechmo.edu .

Updated: This story has been updated to include quotes.