Linneus Man Arrested on Child Sexual Exploitation Charges

MILAND - A Linneus, Mo. man was arrested Monday on charges of child sexual exploitation and statutory sodomy.

Gary D. Foster, 53, was arrested at his work by investigators with the Boone County Cyber Crimes Task Force, the Kirksville Regional Cyber Crimes Task Force, and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department.

Kirksville Regional Cyber Crime Task Force and the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force began investigation in May when the Kirksville Task Force received a complaint that Foster had been having a sexual relationship with a minor. The Kirksville Task Force and the Linn County Sheriff's Department served a court ordered warrant to search the Foster's residence in Linneus. During the search, the Kirksville Cyber Crimes Task Force seized several items of electronic evidence, including sexually graphic photographs of a 13-year-old boy and a photograph of the suspect engaging in sexual conduct with the minor.

Foster is currently in Boone County Jail pending the filing of formal charges.