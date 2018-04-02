Literacy Group Needs Tutors for Adults

COLUMBIA - The Literacy Action Corps (LAC) of Columbia is training tutors to teach adults.

LAC is a non-profit organization that trains volunteer tutors to teach adults basic skills. Once tutors are trained they hold one-on-one sessions with adults who wish to further their literacy skills, complete job applications, pass driver's exams, read to their children and achieve personal goals. The organization currently has 68 volunteer tutors but needs more as its student numbers grow.

Students range from older veterans working to get their GED, immigrants learning English as their second language, and adults with learning disabilities, according to Training Director, Carol Miller.

The LAC was founded in 1968 in Columbia and is affiliated with Pro Literacy America.

According to its website, "Our Mission is to provide opportunities for all to become more self-reliant and productive members of the community. We train tutors to teach adult students."

The LAC is sponsored by a number of local businesses including Walmart and Sam's Club.

The Literacy Action Corps will host tutoring training sessions in February. To become a tutor, you must attend three four hour training sessions at the First Baptist Church in Columbia. To apply, click here.