Little girl's 'free library' stolen from her porch

ST. CHARLES (AP) - Six-year-old Reese Short wanted to offer a free library in her neighborhood, but her effort ended when someone apparently stole the library from the porch of her family's home in St. Charles Monday.

Reese's mother, Beka Short, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that her daughter worked on the project for the past few months. The concept was simple: friends and neighbors could take a book to keep or return; or add books to share with neighbors.

The library launched a couple of weeks ago.

Beka Short said a neighbor saw a woman pull up, load the library of about 30 books into her car and drive off. The thief also took a cabinet that Reese had painted herself.