Little league baseball strengthens father-son relationship

2 years 11 months 2 days ago Sunday, June 21 2015 Jun 21, 2015 Sunday, June 21, 2015 3:03:00 PM CDT June 21, 2015 in News
By: Alyssa Casares, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - A mid-Missouri father has taken on the role of head coach for his son's first grade coach-pitch baseball team.

Brian Bernskoetter is the Eagles' first grade head coach and said he always wanted to coach his son, Trent's, team.

"It's just something my dad always did and I've always wanted to do," Bernskoetter said. "I played t-ball with one of the guys that's also a coach on the team, so it's kind of nice to have our kids at the same age, and both on the same team. It's what I've always done and what I've always look forward to doing."

Bernskoetter said he gets into the games to pump up his team, and Trent follows in his footsteps.

"He's probably the loudest person that's under 5 feet tall," Bernskoetter said. "And he's excited and he wants to do exactly what I'm doing, which is a little bit difficult because I don't need another coach on the team, especially when it sitting on the bench and telling the kids what to do. But it's what he does and it's hard to stop him."

Bernskoetter said he enjoys coaching the Eagles and getting the opportunity to watch Trent play baseball from the field. 

"It's one of the funnest things I do," Bernskoetter said. "I look forward to it every year. I don't want to ever miss an opportunity to do it because it's one of the things that you don't get too many chances to get."

But the one thing people in the stands might not know about Coach Bernskoetter is how he feels when his son steps up to the plate.

"Whenever he's up to bat, I'm almost always throw it at him or throw it too far away from him," he said. "I don't know, he gets in my head."

Trent said he likes having his dad as a coach on the team and learns a lot from him.

"He throws balls to me," Trent said. "He's awesome."

Bernskoetter said coaching the Eagles gives him the opportunity to bond with his son and build a sense of community.

"A lot of these kids are going to grew up with him for the rest of grade school and high school career," Bernskoetter said. "And so for me it's an opportunity to actually, not just coach him, but get to know kids that are going to be in his peer group for the rest of his life."

Bernskoetter said coaching has caused his relationship with Trent to grow.

"It's one thing to watch the game and ask what happened, but it's another thing entirely to be in the game and explain to him what's going on at the time and get to follow up at home with practice and lessons," Bernskoetter said.

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Killer in 2016 Moberly murder pleads guilty, gets life in prison
Killer in 2016 Moberly murder pleads guilty, gets life in prison
RANDOLPH COUNTY - A Huntsville man pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday and received a life sentence with no chance... More >>
57 minutes ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 8:37:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Investigators: Russian military missile downed Flight MH17
Investigators: Russian military missile downed Flight MH17
BUNNIK, Netherlands (AP) — An international team of investigators said Thursday that detailed analysis of video images and photos... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 5:58:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Hundreds of Missourians' hunting licenses could be revoked
Hundreds of Missourians' hunting licenses could be revoked
JEFFERSON CITY - Potentially more than one thousand Missourians could lose their hunting, fishing and trapping licenses after a Department... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 2:27:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Judge rules President Trump can't block critics on Twitter
Judge rules President Trump can't block critics on Twitter
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump is violating the First Amendment when he... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 7:10:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in Continuous News

Federal court rules in favor of transgender Missouri inmate
Federal court rules in favor of transgender Missouri inmate
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal district court in St. Louis has ruled that the Missouri prison system must... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:48:22 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
MID-MISSOURI - If you look at the forecast you can easily tell that summer is here early. Don't forget that... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:43:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in Weather

Missouri Chamber report highlights statewide skills gap, outlines solutions
Missouri Chamber report highlights statewide skills gap, outlines solutions
JEFFERSON CITY - A new report by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce identifies challenges in the Missouri workforce. The... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

NFL owners say players must stand for the National Anthem
NFL owners say players must stand for the National Anthem
(CNN) - NFL players must stand during the National Anthem this season, team owners decided Wednesday, a reaction to fierce... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:36:38 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Animal tethers no match for heat
Animal tethers no match for heat
JEFFERSON CITY - Temperatures are rising, and one expert says animals need more attention when tethered outside. "Heat exhaustion... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:07:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Homemade explosives found in Cole County man's home and car
Homemade explosives found in Cole County man's home and car
COLE COUNTY - Cole County deputies say a man accused of having pipe bombs was cooperative when they asked to... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Gov. Greitens makes appearance at gun competition
Gov. Greitens makes appearance at gun competition
HALLSVILLE - The NRA Bianchi Cup happens every year in Missouri, however this year, embattled Gov. Eric Greitens made an... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:40:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

CPD introduces community policing initiative to Columbia residents
CPD introduces community policing initiative to Columbia residents
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department wants feedback from residents on its community policing initiative. A meeting Wednesday gave people... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

House special committee continues reading of witness transcript
House special committee continues reading of witness transcript
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee continued reading the transcript of the testimony of the woman involved in... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Tax credit revision could bring more amateur sporting events to Mid-Missouri
Tax credit revision could bring more amateur sporting events to Mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- A revision to Missouri's amateur sports tax credit program could bring more sporting events to Mid-Missouri. The... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:04:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Former California police chief accused of stealing, forgery
Former California police chief accused of stealing, forgery
CALIFORNIA - The Moniteau County prosecutor filed criminal charges against the former California police chief Wednesday. Former police chief... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 2:15:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Federal audit cites potential conflict over Missouri grant
Federal audit cites potential conflict over Missouri grant
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A top official at Missouri's Department of Public Safety had a potential conflict of interest when... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 2:11:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Live-music industry changes as collectors drop hammer on royalty fees
Live-music industry changes as collectors drop hammer on royalty fees
LAKE OZARK- Businesses in mid-Missouri face a steep choice when it comes to having live entertainment -- lose the music... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 1:53:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

The Latest: Judge weighs subpoena of pro-Greitens group
The Latest: Judge weighs subpoena of pro-Greitens group
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri judge is weighing whether a secretive nonprofit group that supports Gov. Eric Greitens' agenda... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 1:08:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 79°
11am 82°
12pm 83°
1pm 85°