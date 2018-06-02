Little Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

COLUMBIA -- Another week and another award for Mizzou volleyball's Whitney Little. Two weeks ago, Little was named SEC defensive player of the week. This week, she claimed offensive player of the week.

Over the weekend, Little averaged 5.5 points per set. Friday night against Florida she had her third 10-block performance in 5 matches. The school record for 10-block performances in a career is four, she's just one shy of that mark as a sophomore.

The Tigers are currently one of only three SEC teams with 3 wins in conference play.