Live Aid Creator Bob Geldof to Visit Westminster College

By: The Associated Press

FULTON (AP) - Westminster College in Fulton is bringing Irish rock musician and humanitarian Bob Geldof to campus for events in mid-September.

Geldof is scheduled to take part in a two-day arts symposium and deliver Westminster's annual Green Lecture.

Geldof staged the Live Aid fundraising concerts in London and Philadelphia in 1985, which featured 60 top musicians and bands. Proceeds were used to help hunger victims in Africa.

Before his career as a political activist and advocate for global hunger relief, Geldof was lead singer of The Boomtown Rats. The band's songs include "I Don't Like Mondays."

Previous Green Lecture speakers have included former presidents Harry Truman and Gerald Ford and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. The lecture was also the forum for Winston Churchill's "Iron Curtain" speech in 1946.