Live Blog: 2015 NFL Draft day one
CHICAGO - The first round of the 2015 NFL Draft has come to an end. Tweets are posted below in descending chronological order.
Missouri defensive lineman Shane Ray, who was originally predicted to be drafted in the Top 10 until he was cited for marijuana possession on Monday morning in Cooper County, was selected with by the Denver Broncos on Thursday. The Broncos traded up with the Detroit Lions to obtain the No. 23 pick and draft Ray.
"I'm so grateful and indebted to the Denver Broncos for giving me the opportunity to redeem myself," Ray told the Associated Press. "I'm ready to move past that in my life. I'm not going to let that define me as a person and all the good I've done...I'm not going to let it define my character. This is a great opportunity for me. Coming to Denver, I will not have any off-the-field issues. I'm not a person that has off-the-field issues. I plan on once again giving everything I can to the program."
Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak told the AP, "He made a mistake, but he's also done a lot of great things, too. So, I don't think you just throw somebody out the window for one mistake."
In McShay's 6.0 mock draft, which was released early Thursday morning, he dropped Ray all the way out of the Top 10 to No. 27. ESPN's Mel Kiper did not have Ray in his final mock draft, which was released Thursday afternoon. NFL Network's Mike Mayock did have Ray in his 1.0 mock draft at all, which was released Wednesday night.
Former Missouri wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham is still available heading into day two. Even though DGB was released from the Missouri football program in 2014 and then attended the University of Oklahoma this past year, he never played a minute for the Sooners. This means the University of Missouri is still listed as his school in the NFL Draft. Many teams have expressed concerns over the decision's Green-Beckham has made after several arrests and an alleged assault during his time at Mizzou. ESPN's Todd McShay and Mel Kiper did not have Green-Beckham in their first round projections but NFL Network's Mike Mayock projected DGB to be drafted at No. 31 to the New Orleans Saints.
The St. Louis Rams used the first of six picks on Georgia RB Todd Gurley, the first running back taken in the first round since 2012.
Rams head coach Jeff Fisher told the Associated Press, "This is the running back of our future...it makes no sense to put him in a bad situation sooner than we have to."
Gurley is coming off knee surgery last November after being suspended for four games earlier in the season for a violation of NCAA rules.
"Right now, there's no timetable," Gurley told the AP. "Everything's on schedule and just looking forward to coming back."
Other areas of focus for the Rams include offensive line, cornerback and safety. Here is a look at the Rams picks:
- Round 1, Pick 10: Georgia RB Todd Gurley
- Round 2: Pick 9
- Round 3: Pick 8
- Round 4: Pick 20 (from Eagles for Sam Bradford/Nick Foles trade)
- Round 6: Pick 39 (compensatory selection)
- Round 7: Pick 10
The Kansas City Chiefs on the other hand focused on the defensive side of the ball with their first of ten picks. KC selected Washington CB Marcus Peters, a player kicked off the team at Washington last November.
"I didn't handle the coaching change well and I took full responsibility for that," Peters told the Associated Press. "I just owned up to it. I told them, 'If you take me, I'm going to give you my all.'"
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told the AP, "We all make mistakes at times in life. Marcus realizes that...it was an emotional situation and he didn't handle it the right way. I think he's learned from it, just from our experience with him."
The Chiefs will now likely focus their needs on the offensive line, defensive line and linebackers in day two of the 2015 NFL Draft. Wide receiver is also a spot the Chiefs might try to target but that is less likely in the first round now after the addition of former Missouri wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. Here is a look at the Chiefs picks:
- Round 1, Pick 18: Washington CB Marcus Peters
- Round 2: Pick 17
- Round 3: Pick 16, 34 (compensatory selection)
- Round 4: Pick 19
- Round 5: Pick 36, 27 (both compensatory selections)
- Round 6: Pick 17, 41 (compensatory selection)
- Round 7: Pick 16
.@TideNFL Celebrating #OurColors at home with family. Can’t wait to start the season in the Red & Gold #Spon pic.twitter.com/P1IjRKPCri
— Marcus Peters (@marcuspeters) May 1, 2015
Shane Ray, who is pretty much the only interesting interview of the night: "Each team that passed on me is circled." #circled
— Evan Woodbery (@TheSaintsBeat) May 1, 2015
Shane Ray will be getting good role models in DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller. I think Miller has matured enough now he's ready to be a mentor.
— Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) May 1, 2015
"I can't wait to be a sponge and learn from two greats on that ‘D.’" - @X_RAYted56 pic.twitter.com/7EfqzAIEGx
— #BroncosDraft (@Broncos) May 1, 2015
Green Room is EMPTY. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/zsZZEdW6sk
— #NFLDraft (@nfl) May 1, 2015
Ray on his toe injury: "It's going to take some time to heal. But once I get to the Broncos and get proper treatment, I'll be good."
— David Morrison (@DavidCMorrison) May 1, 2015
Broncos 1st rd pick Shane Ray joins Denver media via video conference from draft in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/09PEgQmWyR
— Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) May 1, 2015
Welcome to #BroncosCountry, @X_RAYted56! pic.twitter.com/sqTzmjjD6e
— #BroncosDraft (@Broncos) May 1, 2015
Excited to add LB Shane Ray, a player we had in our top 10. I also want to thank Manny Ramirez, who was tremendous on & off field for us.
— John Elway (@johnelway) May 1, 2015
#Broncos generated pressure on 28% of dropbacks last season, 4th best in the NFL...just added #ShaneRay. Beast. #DENpick
— Lisa Kerney (@LisaKerneyESPN) May 1, 2015
ELWAY: "We had [@X_RAYted56] in our top 10. Great value for us. ... Great opportunity. He plays with his hair on fire." #BroncosDraft
— #BroncosDraft (@Broncos) May 1, 2015
Makes sense. #MizzouMade pic.twitter.com/xQ70QBxHpT
— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) May 1, 2015
So proud of you, Shane. High energy and a hard worker. Keeping the #DLineZOU pipeline to the @NFL going strong! GP https://t.co/2SEBv9c5WU
— Coach Gary Pinkel (@GaryPinkel) May 1, 2015
Shane Ray is NFL pick No. 11 for Missouri DL coach Craig Kuligowski (@LetsMeetAtTheQB) since ‘01, including four first-rounders since '09.
— CoachingSearch.com (@coachingsearch) May 1, 2015
1000% lets go!
— Von Miller (@Millerlite40) May 1, 2015
"The Broncos gave me a chance; that is all I needed. I owe them everything." - Shane Ray to @suzykolber pic.twitter.com/4v3F5BazVI
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 1, 2015
Congrats @X_RAYted56 #MizzouMade! pic.twitter.com/dCqs0IqWOt
— Josh Henson (@Coach_Henson) May 1, 2015
Shane Ray to the Broncos ... He was the top defensive player in the SEC in 2014 pic.twitter.com/DSTJ4R2lbq
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 1, 2015
Ray: "I'm so blessed to still be taken in the 1st round. I owe them everything. We're going to dominate."
— David Morrison (@DavidCMorrison) May 1, 2015
Shane Ray to the Broncos. Scary stud at Mizzou. Wonder what’s up with that toe though
— Edward Aschoff (@AschoffESPN) May 1, 2015
New Broncos DC Wade Phillips has always been creative putting 3 edge rushers on the field at once. Has Miller, Ware and Ray to do it now.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 1, 2015
The #Broncos hoped Shane Ray would be here, felt they needed to jump the #Ravens to do it. Von Miller’s counterpart here
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2015
Congrats to my boy shane ray!
— Kentrell Brothers (@Kentrell_Mizzou) May 1, 2015
Shane Ray’s agent Tony Fleming expressed optimism b4 today that Ray would still get picked in the 1st round. Ray still went to Chi. Now Den.
— Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 1, 2015
Congrats to @X_RAYted56, going to the @Broncos in the NFL Draft! #DLineZOU #MizzouMade pic.twitter.com/TB4uXNqWWO
— Mizzou (@Mizzou) May 1, 2015
Kiper on Ray: "Whether it's a running back or a quarterback it doesn't matter. He just finds the ball."
— David Morrison (@DavidCMorrison) May 1, 2015
Hell yea Shane!!! Go get it boy!!!
— Bud Sasser (@budsasser21) May 1, 2015
#MizzouMade Congrats Shane
— Justin Britt (@JustinBritt68) May 1, 2015
Round 1 - Pick 23 Broncos select Shane Ray, DE, Missouri #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/gkGbXh82he
— #NFLDraft (@nfl) May 1, 2015
Congratulations to #MizzouMade DE Shane Ray (@X_RAYted56), #Mizzou's latest #NFLDraft First-Rounder. No. 23, Denver. pic.twitter.com/sJrUKKnBbc
— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) May 1, 2015
#Broncos first pick in 2015 #NFLDraft is … @X_RAYted56! #BroncosDraft pic.twitter.com/OOTrDBCV1x
— #BroncosDraft (@Broncos) May 1, 2015
Broncos just traded up to Detroit at No. 23 and took Missouri pass rusher Shane Ray. Second straight character pick by Broncos. #9News.
— Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) May 1, 2015
Honored to be a part of the @NFL, @STLouisRams and @OldSpice fraternity – Smellcome to the NFL pic.twitter.com/oZKHqfPPJM
— Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) May 1, 2015
Reid: Peters was honest with Chiefs staff about issues. That's half the battle.
— Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) May 1, 2015
Reid said they recently visited with Peter's family. "We're comfortable with him." pic.twitter.com/RfNJB5jdV7
— BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) May 1, 2015
Reid: “It was an emotional situation and he didn’t handle it the right way. We think he’s learned from it."
— Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) May 1, 2015
Don't underestimate the value of Al Harris on the development of Marcus Peters w/@KCChiefs . Can't get a better teacher of bump & run tech
— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) May 1, 2015
Guys, Marcus Peters is a stud. Legit shutdown CB. Great in coverage, physical in bump & run, willing tackler. This is a great pick.
— Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) May 1, 2015
Chris Mortensen says he gets the feel from GMs that Shane Ray will still go in the final third of the first round.
— David Morrison (@DavidCMorrison) May 1, 2015
Chiefs officials conducted mid-week secret-mission trip to OAK to visit Marcus Peters. Liked what they heard.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 1, 2015
#Chiefs believed CB Marcus Peters was the most complete corner in the draft. They relied on Steve Sarkisian’s staff’s recommendation
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2015
May 1, 2015
Chiefs select CB Marcus Peters Chiefs had 6 interceptions last season, tied for fewest in the NFL.
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 1, 2015
Fisher on Gurley, "He is the running back of our future. Everybody u talk too absolutely loves the kid." @KSDKSports #stlrams
— Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) May 1, 2015
.@TideNFL Been waiting for this moment all my life. Proud to rep the Chief’s Red & Gold! #OurColors #Spon pic.twitter.com/VhcSCqHcHZ
— Marcus Peters (@marcuspeters) May 1, 2015
Welcome to the Red & Gold, @marcuspeters. Look forward to playing alongside you in #OurColors. @TideNFL #Spon pic.twitter.com/cMqbyDgOXB
— Jamaal Charles (@jcharles25) May 1, 2015
Welcome to #ChiefsKingdom, Marcus Peters! #ChiefsDraft https://t.co/woTQ8Qtt4K
— Kansas City Chiefs (@KCChiefs) May 1, 2015
Round 1 - Pick 18 @KCChiefs select Marcus Peters, CB, Washington #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/n0VGubedre
— #NFLDraft (@nfl) May 1, 2015
Marcus Peters, newest #Chiefs DB, was dismissed by the #UWHuskies in November after repeated run-ins with coaching staff.
— Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) May 1, 2015
The #Chiefs select UW corner Marcus Peters. He had drug issues in Seattle but HUGE talent.
— Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) May 1, 2015
#ChiefsKingdom we are up!
— Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) May 1, 2015
We are on the clock! #ChiefsDraft pic.twitter.com/4GLThfRoDk
— Kansas City Chiefs (@KCChiefs) May 1, 2015
Todd Gurley to Rams and Melvin Gordon to Chargers. Two running backe chosen in top 15 could be playing in Los Angeles in near future.
— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) May 1, 2015
May 1, 2015
#Rams add Todd Gurley (@TG3II) to stable of running backs (via @HBalzer721) ->> http://t.co/aEQsObZ6VT pic.twitter.com/zU22D1i9Og
— FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) May 1, 2015
Todd Gurley will look terrific in a @STLouisRams jersey this year! Go Rams!
— Blake McKay (@BlakeMcKay15) May 1, 2015
St. Louis Rams are going to look good this year. I like the Nick Foles and Todd Gurley combo.
— Amanda Hertler (@AmandaHertler) May 1, 2015
The Rams have drafted an SEC RB for the 3rd straight year. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/k9g7Unedev
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 1, 2015
Yikes
— Zac Stacy (@ZSTACY_) May 1, 2015
Todd Gurley is the 1st RB to be drafted in the first round since 2012. Runs like these are why. http://t.co/F9FVdg1y6H
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 1, 2015
Glory, Glory... It's Todd Gurley. pic.twitter.com/dLvIWT4hUK
— St. Louis Rams (@STLouisRams) May 1, 2015
Gurley is the ninth top-10 tailback since 2005. Only one lived up to that status: Adrian Peterson.
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 1, 2015
Good for you Todd Gurley...
— Chuck Dunlap (@SEC_Chuck) May 1, 2015
One scout told me last week that Gurley is the best RB to come out since Adrian Peterson. Rams going for home run at the position. #STLPick
— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) May 1, 2015
Rams pulled the trigger and took Georgia RB Todd Gurley. Knew they loved him, didn't think they'd do it sans trade down, though. #STLPick
— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) May 1, 2015
Round 1 - Pick 10 @STLouisRams select Todd Gurley, RB, Georgia #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ieKEd5tk2B
— #NFLDraft (@nfl) May 1, 2015
#STLPick Todd Gurley. Had him as #2 player on board behind Mariota. Feel he's best RB to come into NFL since AP. Will NOT rush him.
— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) May 1, 2015
Rams were high on OTs Scherff and Flowers. Peat isn't a great fit for Fisher. This could be a trade back or possibly BPA pick - Gurley.
— Todd McShay (@McShay13) May 1, 2015
Rams pick is in.
— Jim Thomas (@jthom1) May 1, 2015
I guess you could say our @STLouisRams fans are pretty pumped right now #RamsDraft #Rams pic.twitter.com/K7ixIOJXpY
— Lisa Boaz (@LisaABoaz) May 1, 2015
Rams surprise coming....
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 1, 2015
Clemson DE/LB Vic Beasley goes to Atlanta at No. 8. Honestly, this is playing out pretty much as expected. Rams two picks away. #STLPick
— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) May 1, 2015
Someone actually reported today that the Falcons told Shane Ray they'd take him at No. 8. We'll see in a few minutes if that was true.
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 1, 2015
The #Falcons stayed in constant contact with #Mizzou pass-rusher Shane Ray over the past 3 days. Too early here, right? Or…
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2015
Does Atlanta at No. 8 take Shane Ray?
— Jim Thomas (@jthom1) May 1, 2015
STMs Chris and Dylan Lewellen are representing #ChiefsKingdom in Chicago thanks to http://t.co/3BUoZHzb7Q! pic.twitter.com/z1CinfmKc9
— Kansas City Chiefs (@KCChiefs) May 1, 2015
Shane Ray is Mel Kiper's 10th-best available player left on the board right now .
— David Morrison (@DavidCMorrison) May 1, 2015
For the second straight year and fourth of last seven NFL Drafts, half of the Top 4 selections are from the SEC.
— Chuck Dunlap (@SEC_Chuck) May 1, 2015
@KCChiefs my sons first draft day party waiting to be seen in the big screen! #CHIEFSKINGDOM pic.twitter.com/7iiZjaxE6x
— Mike kenig (@MKenig35) May 1, 2015
@Rodney_McLeod4 & E.J. Gaines chatting with @daniklup at our @STLouisRams Draft Day Party #RamsDraft #Rams pic.twitter.com/cru6eVy0kT
— Lisa Boaz (@LisaABoaz) May 1, 2015
Brain Trust. pic.twitter.com/55NfM9MgJn
— St. Louis Rams (@STLouisRams) May 1, 2015
From section 448 in the Dome to the 40FT TV, @STLouisRams fans pack the house! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/RYBMfY4TPY
— FOXSportsMidwestLive (@STLFSMLive) May 1, 2015
Believe Rams did indeed have a lot of interest in Mariota but were never going to pay the freight to move to No. 2. #STLPick
— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) May 1, 2015
The roof is open, the place is packed, there's no place better to watch the #NFLDraft @STLouisRams pic.twitter.com/4IiRbbemMg
— STL Ballpark Village (@BPVSTL) May 1, 2015
Just a little draft party!!! #ChiefsDraft @KCChiefs pic.twitter.com/KqPxrXrGCd
— Dr. Dan (@DanSchmutz) May 1, 2015
Welcome to the 2015 NFL Draft on ESPN: pic.twitter.com/bUIJfYbZUI
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 1, 2015
Let's do this. #ChiefsDraft pic.twitter.com/P345EVq0Ku
— Kansas City Chiefs (@KCChiefs) May 1, 2015
Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt speaking at the #ChiefsDraft party. https://t.co/kSVGK1ucGJ
— Kansas City Chiefs (@KCChiefs) April 30, 2015
#MizzouMade DE @X_RAYted56 arriving at the #NFLDraft in Chicago with his mother Sebrina. pic.twitter.com/x0Hvb6Ozew
— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) April 30, 2015
#MizzouMade @X_RAYted56 and his mother Sebrina on the Gold Carpet at the #NFLDraft. pic.twitter.com/HRGWQFqb8Y
— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) April 30, 2015
.@X_RAYted56 and his mom making their way down the #nflgoldcarpet pic.twitter.com/epTfhuAEHX
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 30, 2015
Report: Shane Ray still expected to go in first round http://t.co/ZuCxomLXjt
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2015
