LIVE BLOG: Arkansas at Missouri

By: Mitchel Summers and Mark Kim, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter and KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA — It's senior day for the Missouri Tigers in their final game against their SEC East rival, the Arkansas Razorbacks. Follow @MittenSummers and @ChrisLTurner for updates throughout the game.

At Faurot Field for Senior Day with @ChrisLTurner as the Missouri Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lkXzeaGggQ — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Despite the cold temperature, fans in Tigers Lair aren't stopping from painting up @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vdBqTPzfFq — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

The Missouri Tigers deferred to the second half and Arkansas began with a 30 yard kick off return @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

66-yard pass gain for Arkansas on the first play from scrimmage leads to a 1-yard running score by Rawleigh Williams @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

The extra point is good and Arkansas already leads the Tigers 7-0 :55 seconds into this game @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Three and out for the Tigers on their first drive on offense @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Donavin Newsom, newly numbered 30, logs the sack to halt the Arkansas drive that started at the 50 yard line @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Ish Witter, getting the start in place of the suspended Crockett, seems to have scored his 7th score. The play is under review @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

It is still a touchdown. Witter tossed it before he crossed the plane. J'Mon Moore just happened to recover it. 7 - 7 tie @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

30 yard touchdown run up the middle for Devwah Whaley of Arkansas. Extra Point is good, Arkansas leads the Tigers 14-7 @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Outside of the 82-yard run, the Tigers have gained only 30 yards. Mizzou had possession of the ball for only 3:43 in the 1st @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Austin Cantrell is wide open in the flat for an easy score, Arkansas leads 21-7. That ends a 16 play drive that lasted 9 minutes @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

With the Tiger offense near the Arkansas 30, a bad snap leads to a fumble recovered by the Razorbacks @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Half Time:

Arkansas leads Missouri 24 - 7@KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

First downs:#Arkansas - 17#Missouri - 5

The Tigers didn't convert a single third down in the first half @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Nate Strong is too fast on the perimeter & runs in the 2 yard score, Strong's first touchdown of the season. 24-14 Arkansas lead @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Starting tailback Ish Witter is heading to the locker room @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Missouri gained 25 total yards in the second quarter. On the first drive of the third quarter, the Tigers gained 63 yards @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Jail break blitz by the Tiger defense and Marcell Frazier logs another sack. He's been nearly unblockable today @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Cale Garrett gets his first career interception as the Razorbacks were knocking on the door. Tigers take over inside their five @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Inside their own 10 yard line, Barry Odom calls a fake punt run to Anthony Sherrils and he gets the first down @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Johnathon Johnson is gone. 67 yard passing touchdown and the extra point is good. Tigers now trail 24-21 with 2:07 in the third @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Tale of two halves. The Tiger offense has 159 yards in the third quarter. They had only 137 in the first half @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

That deep ball by Drew Lock has been on the money. Hits J'Mon Moore for a 49 yard gain. Moore was shaken up on the play @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

With that catch, J'Mon Moore has gone over 1,000 receiving yards on the season. He said in the summer to expect a monster season @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Nate Strong punches it in for the score. Tigers seem to take their first lead. The touchdown is under review @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Tigers lead Arkansas 28-24 with 12:48 left in the game @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Rawleigh Williams takes the dump off pass and rumbles 52 yards. Arkansas inside the redzone trailing by four @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Arkansas on the doorstep of the goal line and the Tiger defense logs three straight tackles for loss. Arkansas will go for it @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Aarion Penton jumps the route and picks off the pass. In his last game at Faurot, Penton halts a scoring chance @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Another 20-plus yard play gets Arkansas inside the redzone. Timeout called by Missouri with 1:53 left & the Tigers leading 28-24 @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Another shot at the endzone is dropped by Arkansas. 4th and goal from the 20 is up and coming with Mizzou leading by four @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Fourth and goal and the Tigers bring the house causing an incomplete pass. Tigers take over on downs up 28-24 @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016

Drew Lock lining up in the victory formation @KOMUsports — Mitchel Summers (@MittenSummers) November 25, 2016