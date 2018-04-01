LIVE BLOG: Democratic hopefuls speak at Hispanic convention in KC

KANSAS CITY - Three Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to speak Monday as part of the 2015 National Council of La Raza conference.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Maryland governor Martin O'Malley and Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, will speak to an expected crowd of more than 10,000 people scheduled to attend the four-day event. The conference will take place at the Kansas City Convention Center.

Sanders is scheduled to speak at 10:15 a.m Monday, O'Malley at 1:00 p.m. and Clinton at 3:00 p.m.

The NCLR is the largest national advocacy group for Hispanic civil rights and works through a network of community groups to advocate for Hispanic civil rights, according to its website. It uses applied research and policy analysis to address civil rights, immigration, education and employment challenges.

The three Democratic presidential hopefuls emphasized immigration reform and aid at the National Council of La Raza Conference Monday.

"I'm running for everyone who's ever been knocked down, but refused to be knocked out." -Clinton @KOMUnews — Amanda Weston (@AmandaLWeston) July 13, 2015

"I have one word for Trump: enough." -Clinton @KOMUnews — Amanda Weston (@AmandaLWeston) July 13, 2015

"As president I will fight every day for comprehensive immigration reform." -Clinton @KOMUnews — Amanda Weston (@AmandaLWeston) July 13, 2015

"I want every child to have the same chance to live up to his or her god-given potential." -Clinton calls for universal preschool @KOMUnews — Amanda Weston (@AmandaLWeston) July 13, 2015

"Women who want to work should be able to do so." -Clinton @KOMUnews — Amanda Weston (@AmandaLWeston) July 13, 2015

Clinton says as president, she wants to help small businesses @KOMUnews — Amanda Weston (@AmandaLWeston) July 13, 2015

"We must raise wages, incomes for hardworking Americans." -Clinton @KOMUnews — Amanda Weston (@AmandaLWeston) July 13, 2015

Clinton began speaking to attendees just after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. She began her speech talking about the "basic bargain of America." She said strong families are invaluable to country's success.

O'Malley began speaking at 1:30 Monday afternoon. He shared how as Maryland's governor he increased government contracts to Latino businesses by 154 percent and raised minimum wage to $10.10 an hour. He said he kept the unemployment rate amongst Hispanic workers to one of the lowest in the nation.

"Anyone can talk about it, but we actually did it," he said.

@KOMUnews "...and it is likely that without them our agriculture system would fall." (2/2) Sanders at #NCLR15 — Kaitlin Rounds (@kaitlinrounds) July 13, 2015

@KOMUnews "Today's undocumented immigrants play a very important role in our economy..(1/2)" — Kaitlin Rounds (@kaitlinrounds) July 13, 2015

Sanders began his speech at 10:20 Monday morning after an introduction from President of the NCLR Janet Murguía. He began his speech by speaking about racism in America and his own father's immigration from Poland.

"He worked hard to give his family a better life here in the United States," he said. "My story, your story, our story is the story of America: Hard working families coming to the United States to create a better future for their kids."

He said there is a critical need to bring about comprehensive immigration reform to the United States.