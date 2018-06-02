LIVE BLOG: First 2012 Presidential Debate

MID-MISSOURI - During the first 2012 presidential debate, you have a chance to share your thoughts. KOMU.com has collected a list of different ways to be a part of the debate.

NBC is following the debate closely online. You can join this online debate and share your thoughts on Twitter using the #midmovotes hashtag or the national #debates converation.

Here are details of the debate and feel free to join in at any point.