LIVE BLOG: Middle Tennessee State at Missouri Football, Homecoming 2016
COLUMBIA — It's Homecoming 105 at the University of Missouri and the Tigers football team (2-4, 0-3 Southeastern Conference) are hosting the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (4-2, 2-1 Conference USA) at Faurot Field. Missouri returns home for the first time in nearly a month, coming off two consecutive SEC road losses at LSU and Florida.
The Tigers and Blue Raiders have met once previously in 2003, a 41-40 overtime victory in Columbia for Mizzou.
Be sure to check this blog throughout the game for updates and images and follow KOMU reporters Mark Kim and Reese Johnson on Twitter for more coverage during and after the game.
I will be covering #Mizzou vs. Middle Tennessee for @KOMUsports, but I will be on the field. Follow @RCJNews for game updates, me for video.— Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) October 22, 2016
Marching Mizzou takes the field with alums from the 50s to the present (in yellow) for Homecoming 105 pregame ceremonies. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eYdYDLLdEP— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
Marching Mizzou spelling out M-I-Z-Z-O-U. Kickoff between Middle Tennessee St. and Missouri in 10 minutes. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GuQxnOncZs— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
For the first time in nearly a month, the Missouri Tigers take to Faurot Field. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/p33kmmtHcb— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
Touchdown Middle Tennessee. Brent Stockstill to Dennis Andrews for a 15-yard TD pass. PAT good.— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
MTSU 7, Mizzou 0, 11:00 1Q. @KOMUsports
#Mizzou defense forces a 3-and-out, Canon Rooker hits a 39-yard field goal for MTSU.— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
MTSU 10, Mizzou 0, 7:57 1Q. @KOMUsports
Crockett's fourth rushing TD of the season. Impressive true freshman season thus far.— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
MTSU 10, Mizzou 7, 5:28 1Q. @KOMUsports https://t.co/daDgLgXGfn
MTSU extends its lead to six points.— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
MTSU 13, Mizzou 7, 2:43 1Q. @KOMUsports https://t.co/qseVI67oGV
Mizzou takes its first lead of the afternoon.— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
Mizzou 14, MTSU 13, :54 1Q. @KOMUsports https://t.co/SQxsfLMx71
End of the first quarter: Mizzou 14, MTSU 13.— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
After a shaky start, Drew Lock has settled in. @KOMUsports
Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Tiger Kellen Winslow honored during the break for being a member of the 2016 Homecoming Hall of Fame.— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
PAT is good. Mizzou 21, MTSU 20, 12:20 2Q. @KOMUsports https://t.co/6zQbPkIF3W— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
CORRECTION: 56-yard TD for the MTSU score.— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
MTSU 27, Mizzou 21, 6:59 2Q. @KOMUsportshttps://t.co/KKt4BW0utL
Touchdown Missouri.— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
Damarea Crockett for a 2-yard TD run, his third rushing TD of the game. @KOMUsports
Corey Fatony fumbles the snap as he goes to punt, falls on it at the Mizzou 7. MTSU takes over there 1st and goal. @KOMUsports— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
PAT is good.— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
MTSU 34, Mizzou 28, 1:32 2Q. https://t.co/pex5538T5N
HALFTIME: Middle Tennessee 34, Mizzou 28. High scoring affair at Faurot Field for Homecoming 2016. @KOMUsports— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
Tucker McCann's PAT is good. Mizzou 35, MTSU 34, 13:27 3Q.
A five-play, 61-yard scoring drive in 1:03.@KOMUsportshttps://t.co/x2xZyLDhc8
— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
PAT is good.— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
MTSU 41, Mizzou 35, 11:17 3Q. @KOMUsportshttps://t.co/ONhvkwkOik
Beckner Jr. has had a strong afternoon for Mizzou. Four tackles, one sack for the East St. Louis native. @KOMUsports https://t.co/OmRMBqtgu4— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
End of the third quarter: Middle Tennessee 41, Mizzou 35. Tigers have a 3rd and goal at the MTSU after the break. @KOMUsports— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
Tucker McCann is good from 21 yards out.— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
MTSU 41, Mizzou 38, 14:14 4Q. @KOMUsports https://t.co/ySSEv5rkVC
After review, the ruling on the field stands. Frazier is ejected for targeting. 1st and 10 for MTSU at the Mizzou 45. @KOMUsports https://t.co/IEmF3TSzXt— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
PAT is good. The homecoming crowd is silenced.— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
MTSU 48, Mizzou 38, 10:31 4Q. @KOMUsports https://t.co/5eJPJGQinl
PAT is good. The offensive firepower rolls on!— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
MTSU 48, Mizzou 45, 8:44 4Q. @KOMUsports https://t.co/jXaHgajDVL
Rooker is now 3-for-4 for the game.— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016
MTSU 51, Mizzou 45, 6:17 4Q. @KOMUsports https://t.co/wBtBoupyFv
FINAL: Middle Tennessee State 51, Missouri 45. Tigers fall 2-5 on the season, Blue Raiders improve to 5-2. This was a stunner. @KOMUsports— Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 23, 2016
