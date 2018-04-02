LIVE BLOG: Middle Tennessee State at Missouri Football, Homecoming 2016

COLUMBIA — It's Homecoming 105 at the University of Missouri and the Tigers football team (2-4, 0-3 Southeastern Conference) are hosting the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (4-2, 2-1 Conference USA) at Faurot Field. Missouri returns home for the first time in nearly a month, coming off two consecutive SEC road losses at LSU and Florida.

The Tigers and Blue Raiders have met once previously in 2003, a 41-40 overtime victory in Columbia for Mizzou.

Be sure to check this blog throughout the game for updates and images and follow KOMU reporters Mark Kim and Reese Johnson on Twitter for more coverage during and after the game.

I will be covering #Mizzou vs. Middle Tennessee for @KOMUsports, but I will be on the field. Follow @RCJNews for game updates, me for video.





Marching Mizzou takes the field with alums from the 50s to the present (in yellow) for Homecoming 105 pregame ceremonies.





Marching Mizzou spelling out M-I-Z-Z-O-U. Kickoff between Middle Tennessee St. and Missouri in 10 minutes.





For the first time in nearly a month, the Missouri Tigers take to Faurot Field.

Touchdown Middle Tennessee. Brent Stockstill to Dennis Andrews for a 15-yard TD pass. PAT good.



MTSU 7, Mizzou 0, 11:00 1Q. @KOMUsports — Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016

#Mizzou defense forces a 3-and-out, Canon Rooker hits a 39-yard field goal for MTSU.



MTSU 10, Mizzou 0, 7:57 1Q. @KOMUsports — Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016

Crockett's fourth rushing TD of the season. Impressive true freshman season thus far.



MTSU 10, Mizzou 7, 5:28 1Q. @KOMUsports https://t.co/daDgLgXGfn — Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016

MTSU extends its lead to six points.



MTSU 13, Mizzou 7, 2:43 1Q. @KOMUsports https://t.co/qseVI67oGV — Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016

Mizzou takes its first lead of the afternoon.



Mizzou 14, MTSU 13, :54 1Q. @KOMUsports https://t.co/SQxsfLMx71 — Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016

End of the first quarter: Mizzou 14, MTSU 13.



After a shaky start, Drew Lock has settled in. @KOMUsports — Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Tiger Kellen Winslow honored during the break for being a member of the 2016 Homecoming Hall of Fame. — Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016





CORRECTION: 56-yard TD for the MTSU score.



MTSU 27, Mizzou 21, 6:59 2Q. @KOMUsportshttps://t.co/KKt4BW0utL — Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016

Tucker McCann is good from 21 yards out.



MTSU 41, Mizzou 38, 14:14 4Q. @KOMUsports https://t.co/ySSEv5rkVC — Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016





After review, the ruling on the field stands. Frazier is ejected for targeting. 1st and 10 for MTSU at the Mizzou 45. @KOMUsports https://t.co/IEmF3TSzXt — Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016

PAT is good. The homecoming crowd is silenced.



MTSU 48, Mizzou 38, 10:31 4Q. @KOMUsports https://t.co/5eJPJGQinl — Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016

PAT is good. The offensive firepower rolls on!



MTSU 48, Mizzou 45, 8:44 4Q. @KOMUsports https://t.co/jXaHgajDVL — Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016

Rooker is now 3-for-4 for the game.



MTSU 51, Mizzou 45, 6:17 4Q. @KOMUsports https://t.co/wBtBoupyFv — Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 22, 2016

FINAL: Middle Tennessee State 51, Missouri 45. Tigers fall 2-5 on the season, Blue Raiders improve to 5-2. This was a stunner. @KOMUsports — Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) October 23, 2016















