LIVE BLOG: Missouri at No. 19 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Missouri football team looks to play spoiler against the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers as the Vols looks to keep their SEC East hopes alive.

Missouri will get the ball first in the second half after electing to defer the opening kickoff. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Sean Culkin has been a big part of the offense so far on the first series. He converts on third down with an 11-yard catch. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Damarea Crockett caps off the drive with a 22-yard touchdown, but Ben Tesson misses the extra point, 6-0 Tigers. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Tesson replaced Tucker McCann last week after he struggled against Vanderbilt. Odom did not list a starter coming into the game. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Aarion Penton trips and falls allowing Jauan Jennings to catch a 49-yard touchdown making it 7-6 Volunteers with 6:01 left in 1Q @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Neyland Stadium just got silent as fans are realizing Florida hung on to beat LSU, therefore ending the Vols' SEC East chances @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Q1: Missouri 6 Tennessee 7, but the Tigers are driving with the ball on the Volunteer 21-yard line. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Fans here chanted "LSU" thinking LSU had beaten Florida. Didn't realize UF stopped LSU at goal line...twice @KOMUsports — Austin Hough (@Austin_Hough29) November 19, 2016

Drew Lock's throw goes into the crowd as the Tigers turn it over on downs deep in enemy territory. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

A 57-yard touchdown pass from Josh Dobbs to Josh Malone ends in a touchdown as the Vols take a 14-6 lead with 13:50 left in Q2. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Missouri once again goes for it on 4th down in Tennessee territory, but Josh Augusta fumbled as the Tigers come up short again. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

A 47-yard field goal attempt by Tennessee goes wide right as the score remains 14-6 in favor of the Vols with 9:47 in the half. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Markell Utsey suffered a knee sprain. His return is doubtful. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

A two-yard touchdown by Drew Lock cuts the score to 14-13 Tennessee as its McCann this time who does in fact convert the PAT. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Tennessee extends its lead as Alvin Kamara punches it in the end zone from one yard out, 21-13 Volunteers. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Ish Witter runs in a two-yard touchdown run and a McCann PAT makes it 21-20 with 2:17 left in the first half. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

HALF: Missouri 20 (19)Tennessee 21 @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Defense optional here at Neyland Stadium as both teams combined for over 700 yards of offense. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

To start the second half, Lock is intercepted by Micah Abernathy returned to the Missouri nine-yard line. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

The interception ends in a touchdown moments later as Dobbs finds Jennings making it 28-20 with 13:48 left in the third quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3Kuky1FSyL — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Charles Harris's path to being the SEC sack leader just got harder as Tennessee's Barnett sacks Lock for number 11 this year. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Damarea Crockett also reached the 1,000-yard mark on the season during this drive. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Witter gets his second touchdown run of the game from one yard out as McCann makes his third PAT of the night, 28-27 Volunteers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oJUAoyh9gg — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Mizzou TE Sean Culkin just yelled "this is our game!" to his fellow offensive players. Tigers down 28-27, 8:51 left Q3 @KOMUsports — Austin Hough (@Austin_Hough29) November 19, 2016

For the third time tonight, the Tigers come up short going for it on fourth down. IT will be Volunteers ball on their own 42. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Dobbs keeps it himself for a 31-yard touchdown, and it is now 35-27 in favor of the Vols. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

With that run Crockett tops the 200-yard mark and breaks the freshman rushing record for Missouri. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Crockett is also the first Missouri 200-yard rusher since Henry Josey did so in 2011 where he had 263 against Western Illinois. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Q3: Missouri 27 (19)Tennessee 35, but the Tigers have the ball on Tennessee's 12-yard line. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

For the first time this game, Mizzou sends out the field goal team as McCann makes a 28-yard field goal, 35-30 with 14:50 left. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Dobbs with the keeper and he goes 70 yards to make it 42-30 Tennessee in the middle of the fourth quarter. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 19, 2016

Kamara and the Vols are piling it on now as he punches it in from two yards out making it 49-30 with 9:25 left in the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rrb2KQqxG5 — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 20, 2016

Dimitrios Mason makes a 50-yard catch for a touchdown as the Tigers trail 49-37 with 7:57 left in the game. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 20, 2016

Jonathan Kongbo picks off Drew Lock and takes it the distance 60 yards as the Volunteers put Missouri well behind 63-37. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 20, 2016

Missouri finished one yard shy of school record for most yards in a game, which was set against Western Illinois in 2011 at 744. @KOMUsports — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) November 20, 2016