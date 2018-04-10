LIVE BLOG: Missouri hosts Florida in SEC football action

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers hosting the Florida Gators in an SEC game at Faurot Field in Columbia Saturday.

The Tigers enter the game at 3-5 on the season and 0-4 in SEC play, while the Gators come in at 3-4 on the year and 3-3 in conference.

Saturday's game is the first for Florida under Interim Head Coach Randy Shannon who takes over for Jim McElwain. McElwain and the university parted ways on Sunday.

Florida will start Malik Zaire at quarterback, marking the first start for the graduate transfer from Notre Dame. Zaire backed up Feleipe Franks up to this point in the season.

First quarter:

On the first drive of the game Missouri Quarterback Drew Lock is intercepted by CJ Henderson in the end zone. Florida takes over possession at the 20-yard line.

Midway through the first quarter Florida's Brandon Powell muffs the punt, Anthony Sherrils recovers for Missouri. The Tigers are set up at the Gators' 11-yard line with 1st down and 10.

Lock and company take advantage of the Florida muff as Lock finds tight end Kendall Blanton for a 5-yard touchdown. Mizzou strikes first to take a 7-0 lead with 5:56 remaining in the first quarter. A great throw by Lock and a great catch by Blanton cap off a 3 play, 11 yard drive spanning just 36 seconds.

After one quarter of play, Mizzou leads Florida 7-0. Lock's touchdown pass to Blanton holding up as the game's only score so far.

Second quarter:

With 10:36 left in the second quarter, Mizzou extends its lead as running back Larry Rountree punches the ball in from 2-yards out. The Tigers are in control so far, leading 14-0. Rountree's run finishes off a 14 play, 98-yard drive that took 5:45 in time.

A Lock completion to Emanuel Hall for 36 yards and a Florida pass interference penalty in the end zone on 2nd and goal were two of the big plays on the touchdown drive.

Missouri has found success running the football. The Tigers have rushed for 129 yards on 25 carries.

About three minutes later, Florida gets on the scoreboard thanks to a 38-yard field goal by kicker Eddy Piniero. The Missouri lead is cut to 14-3 with 7:32 in the second quarter.

The running game is not the thing working for the Tigers today, with 5:39 remaining before the half Lock hits a wide open Ish Witter for a 15-yard touchdown strike and it's 21-3 Mizzou.

Witter's catch is part of a 5 play, 69-yard drive that took just 1:47 in time.

The touchdown pass is the second of the day for Lock and the 57th of his career, passing Brad Smith for second place all-time in Mizzou history.

Just over a minute later, Missouri capitalizes on an interception by Sherrils and a short field. Rountree scores his second rushing touchdown, this time a 21-yard run, and the Tigers lead 28-3 with 4:29 still to play in the first half.

The Gators settle for a field goal to close out the first half. After a 37-yard completion from Zaire to Dre Massey put Florida in the red zone, the Tigers' defense held firm to force the field goal. Piniero connects on a 36-yard attempt to cut the Mizzou lead to 28-6 at halftime.

Through the first two quarters, Lock is 8-11 for 132 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Zaire is 7-10 for 97 yards with one interception.

Rountree has 11 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Witter trails Rountree but isn't far behind with 11 runs for 62 yards.

Florida running back Lamical Perine has run for 39 yards on 12 rushes.

Emanuel Hall leads the Tigers in receiving with three catches for 57 yards. J'Mon Moore has caught 2 passes for 40 yards.

For Florida, Dre Massey leads a struggling passing attack with two catches for 75 yards.

In all, Mizzou out gained Florida 298 yards to 151 yards. The Tigers ran 40 offensive plays to 27 for the Gators.

Third quarter:

After halftime, Florida controlled the ball for over seven minutes to start the third quarter, but again the Mizzou defense held the Gators out of the end zone. Florida settles for a 24-yard field goal and it's 28-9 Mizzou with 7:40 third quarter. The drive went 14 plays for 68 yards in 7:20.

Rountree adds his third touchdown of the day from inside the one-yard line with 2:58 left in the third quarter. Mizzou's lead expands to 35-9. Rountree's run comes one play after an official review wiped a 50-yard touchdown catch by Hall off the board. The officials ruled that Hall was down at the one-foot line for a 49-yard catch, but no touchdown. The drive goes five plays for 82 yards in 1:30.

After three quarters, Mizzou still in front 35-9. Lock is 11-16 for 201 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Zaire is 11-16 for 148 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Rountree leads the Tigers' rushing attack with 14 carries for 81 yards and three touchdowns.

Hall leads the Tigers' passing attack with five catches for 113 yards.

Perine leads the run game for Florida with 18 runs for 61 yards.

Dre Massey leads the passing game for the Gators with two catches for 75 yards.

Fourth Quarter:

Lock tosses his third touchdown of the game on a four-yard strike to J'Mon Moore and Mizzou is running away with the game, up 42-9 with 11:08 to play. The scoring drive goes 10 plays for 73 yards in 4:44.

Micah Wilson replaces Lock at quarterback with about eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Lock finishes 15-20 for 228 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

The Tigers have run for over 200 yards for the third time this season.

The Gators score their first touchdown as Feleipe Franks, who replaced Zaire at quarterback, finds Perine for a 16-yard touchdown. The drive goes 7 plays for 71 yards in 1:36. Mizzou still controls the scoreboard, ahead 42-16 with 5:34 remaining.

Tucker McCann adds a 42-yard field goal with 46 seconds to play and Mizzou leads 45-16. The drive goes seven plays for 23 yards in 4:48.

Mizzou wins 45-16 in a dominating performance. It's the Tigers' second-largest margin of victory in SEC Play. The largest margin was a 48-17 Mizzou win over Kentucky in 2013.

The Tigers will wrap up their home schedule next Saturday against Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

(Editor's Note: This story will be continuously update throughout the game.)