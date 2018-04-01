Live Blog: Mizzou Plays Auburn for SEC Championship

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, December 07 2013 Dec 7, 2013 Saturday, December 07, 2013 4:29:00 PM CST December 07, 2013 in Mizzou Xtra
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

COLUMBIA - Mizzou fell to Auburn Saturday night in the highest-scoring championship game in SEC history. The final score was 59-42.

Auburn's running game outmatched Mizzou's passing efforts. The Mizzou defense gave up seven rushing touchdowns.

Throughout the game, this KOMU 8 News live blog kept up with the action at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, as well as fan reaction on Facebook and Twitter.

The night unfolds below in reverse chronological order, so the newest material is on top.

7:06 p.m. - Auburn lets the clock run down, earning the title of SEC championship. Missouri had given up 11 rushing touchdowns all season heading into the game. Auburn has 7 today.

Auburn scores another touchdown after Missouri failed to convert on 4th down. Auburn took it in with a 13-yard run. Mizzou trails 59-42 with 4:22 left to play.

6:32 p.m. - Auburn converts on 4th down to score a touchdown extending its to 10. Auburn leads Mizzou 52-42. Auburn's score is set up by a 43 yard run by Cory Grant, and a 23-yard pass play from Marshall to Trovon Reed. The touchdown was scored on a 1-yard run by Tre Mason.

6:19 p.m. - Franklin with a 5-yard touchdown run. Touchdown was set up by Josey with a long 65-yard run. Auburn's Ryan White with a personal foul after the play. Josey was injured on the play. Mizzou converts the two-point conversion to cut the score 45-42.

6:13 p.m. - Auburn extends their lead 45-34 after a 15-yard touchdown run from Cameron Artis-Payne.

Auburn regains the lead 38-34 on a 2-yard touchdown run from Mason. Auburn's touchdown set up by a 42-yard scamper from Marshall.

6:00 p.m. - Touchdown Tigers. Franklin to Murphy for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Mizzou takes the lead 34-31.

5:52 p.m. - Auburn extends their lead 31-27 with a 52 yard field goal from Cody Parkey. With that field goal Mizzou has given up its most points of the season.

Henry Josey now over 1,000 rushing yards on the year after missing all of last season with a knee injury.

KOMU 8 News' Mihir Bhagat tweets this after Mizzou forces a punt.

Tre Mason is now the rushing record holder for the SEC Championship. He currently has 210 yards on 26 carries.

Auburn starts the second half with ball. Mizzou takes a time out on the third down.

Facebook users weighing in on what they'd say to Mizzou players during halftime, if they were Gary Pinkel.

For Mizzou: James Franklin is 11 of 17 passing for 176 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. Franklin has thrown an interception. Henry Josey is leading the Tigers in rushing with 47 yards on 5 carries. Dorial Green-Beckham has 4 receptions 103 yards and 2 touchdown receptions. Mizzou is winning the turnover battle 2-1. E.J. Gaines has a fumble recovery return for a touchdown as well.

For Auburn: Mason has a career high in rushing yards. Nick Marshall has 94 yards passing, 45 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground.

Tre Mason has 195 yards rushing on 23 carries with 2 rushing touchdowns.

Auburn leads Mizzou 28-27 at halftime.

4:58 p.m. Franklin to Green-Beckham for a 55 yard touchdown pass. Mizzou trails Auburn 28-27 with :18 in first half.

Mizzou's defense gets off the field as Auburn punts the ball inside the Missouri 10. Mizzou has 1:10 left in the first half.

Mizzou has given up 249 yards of rushing to Auburn with 4:56 left in the 2nd quarter. Prior to today's game, the most yards the Tigers have given up on the ground is 184 rushing yards against Texas A&M.

Tre Mason scores on a 3 yard rushing touchdown. Auburn extends their lead 28-20. Touchdown was set up by a 52 yard run by Mason.

4:17 p.m. Mizzou cuts Auburn's lead 21-20. Andrew Baggett makes his second field goal of the game, a 36 yarder.

Dorial Green-Beckham is back on the field after having his left shoulder evaluated in the locker room.

Auburn with 7 straight running plays on the last drive. Tre Mason rushes 7 yards for a touchdown. Auburn leads 21-17. Mason has 110 yards on the ground on 17 carries.

Nick Marshall rush, fumbled, forced by Kony Ealy, recovered by E.J. Gaines at the Aub 11, E.J. Gaines returns the fumble for 11 yards or a touchdown.

First play of the 2nd quarter is an interception. Auburn has possession.

4:02 p.m. - The high-scoring first quarter ends with Auburn leading Mizzou 14-10. Mizzou has the ball.

Mizzou goes for it at fourth and one. James Franklin keeps the ball for a four-yard gain.

Auburn does not capitalize and forced to try for a field goal. The ball flies right. No good.

Onside kick - Mizzou player touches the ball and Auburn comes up with it.

Auburn makes a quick comeback with a couple of big runs. Now up again 14-10.

James Franklin puts it up to Dorial Green-Beckham for the touchdown. Extra point is good. Mizzou leads 10-7 with 5:40 to play in the first quarter.

3:30 p.m. Auburns goes ahead with a play-action fake. Extra point is good. Auburn leads 7-3.

Mizzou is first on the score board with a 42-yard field goal by Andrew Baggett. 3-0.

FUMBLE - Mizzou gets it on the 43 yard line.

Mizzou gives up its first possession and Auburn is on the move.

3:12 p.m. Kickoff. Mizzou receives the ball and starts at the 25 yard line.

3:08 p.m. - Coach Gary Pinkell tells CBS: We're going to play football and we're pretty good at that.

The St. Louis Cardinals wish Mizzou well.

 

KOMU 8 News' Facebook users react to these questions: What are your predictions on the score and who will be MVP.

FB SEC

The anticipation builds.

Tiger fans are getting their faces painted to show support.

 

 

KOMU 8 News staffers arrive inside the Dome.

Showing off:

 

The doors have opened at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

Fans are feeling confident, tweeting at the hashtag #Mizzou.

 

Tiger fans are showing their colors.

 

 

Fans are picking up their tickets with the game just 2 1/2 hours away. The Georgia Dome will officially open at 2 p.m. EST.

Mizzou Tigers escorted to the Georgia Dome for the big game.

The Mizzou Alumni group reports more than 4,000 people gathered at the Tiger Tailgate in Atlanta.


 

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
3pm 29°
4pm 27°
5pm 29°
6pm 29°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

2:00p
PGA Tour Golf
5:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 5
5:30p
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
2:00p
The Spy Next Door
4:00p
Rules of Engagement
4:30p
Rules of Engagement

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy