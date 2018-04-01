Live Blog: Mizzou Plays Auburn for SEC Championship

COLUMBIA - Mizzou fell to Auburn Saturday night in the highest-scoring championship game in SEC history. The final score was 59-42.

Auburn's running game outmatched Mizzou's passing efforts. The Mizzou defense gave up seven rushing touchdowns.

Throughout the game, this KOMU 8 News live blog kept up with the action at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, as well as fan reaction on Facebook and Twitter.

The night unfolds below in reverse chronological order, so the newest material is on top.

7:06 p.m. - Auburn lets the clock run down, earning the title of SEC championship. Missouri had given up 11 rushing touchdowns all season heading into the game. Auburn has 7 today.

Auburn scores another touchdown after Missouri failed to convert on 4th down. Auburn took it in with a 13-yard run. Mizzou trails 59-42 with 4:22 left to play.

Harpo's is an emotional roller coaster in the 4th quarter of the SEC Championship. @KOMUnews @KOMUsports #M... https://t.co/4x61incEJV — Brent Pearson (@b_pearson) December 8, 2013

Auburn fans celebrate after scoring the touchdown. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cz1ZLgh7zX — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 8, 2013

6:32 p.m. - Auburn converts on 4th down to score a touchdown extending its to 10. Auburn leads Mizzou 52-42. Auburn's score is set up by a 43 yard run by Cory Grant, and a 23-yard pass play from Marshall to Trovon Reed. The touchdown was scored on a 1-yard run by Tre Mason.

Josey injured his back after personal foul by #Auburn's Ryan White. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 8, 2013

6:19 p.m. - Franklin with a 5-yard touchdown run. Touchdown was set up by Josey with a long 65-yard run. Auburn's Ryan White with a personal foul after the play. Josey was injured on the play. Mizzou converts the two-point conversion to cut the score 45-42.

6:13 p.m. - Auburn extends their lead 45-34 after a 15-yard touchdown run from Cameron Artis-Payne.

Auburn sets an #SECChampionship record with 397 rushing yards (previous record - Alabama 350 in 2012) #Mizzou @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 8, 2013

Auburn regains the lead 38-34 on a 2-yard touchdown run from Mason. Auburn's touchdown set up by a 42-yard scamper from Marshall.

Young Auburn fan holding a sweater over his face after #Mizzou took the lead. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/lUCRSt1PBv — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 8, 2013

6:00 p.m. - Touchdown Tigers. Franklin to Murphy for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Mizzou takes the lead 34-31.

This is the most points (31) that #Mizzou has given up to any team all season (previous high - 28) @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 7, 2013

5:52 p.m. - Auburn extends their lead 31-27 with a 52 yard field goal from Cody Parkey. With that field goal Mizzou has given up its most points of the season.

And that field goal ends a 7:01 scoring drought - the longest either team has gone without scoring. #Mizzou @KOMUsports — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 7, 2013

Henry Josey now over 1,000 rushing yards on the year after missing all of last season with a knee injury.

Auburn fan in front of me says "That's good defense by #Mizzou" @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 7, 2013

Tre Mason is now the rushing record holder for the SEC Championship. He currently has 210 yards on 26 carries.

Auburn starts the second half with ball. Mizzou takes a time out on the third down.

This is the scene at Harpo's Bar and Grill in Columbia. This place is crazy. @KOMUnews @KOMUsports #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/ReW7V6lxY5 — Brent Pearson (@b_pearson) December 7, 2013

Auburn is just 69 yards away from setting the record of most rushing yards in an #SEC Championship Game (Alabama - 350 in 2012). @KOMUsports — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 7, 2013

The 55 combined points in the 1st half is more than the total of the 1st halves of the past FIFTEEN #SEC Championship Games @KOMUsports — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 7, 2013

Facebook users weighing in on what they'd say to Mizzou players during halftime, if they were Gary Pinkel.

For Mizzou: James Franklin is 11 of 17 passing for 176 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. Franklin has thrown an interception. Henry Josey is leading the Tigers in rushing with 47 yards on 5 carries. Dorial Green-Beckham has 4 receptions 103 yards and 2 touchdown receptions. Mizzou is winning the turnover battle 2-1. E.J. Gaines has a fumble recovery return for a touchdown as well.

For Auburn: Mason has a career high in rushing yards. Nick Marshall has 94 yards passing, 45 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground.

Tre Mason has 195 yards rushing on 23 carries with 2 rushing touchdowns.

In the biggest game of the season and in front of a national audience, DGB is showing why he was the No. 1 recruit. #Mizzou @KOMUsports — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 7, 2013

Auburn leads Mizzou 28-27 at halftime.

4:58 p.m. Franklin to Green-Beckham for a 55 yard touchdown pass. Mizzou trails Auburn 28-27 with :18 in first half.

Mizzou's defense gets off the field as Auburn punts the ball inside the Missouri 10. Mizzou has 1:10 left in the first half.

What a stop by #Mizzou defense. Despite all these long runs, they only trail by 8. @KOMUsports — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 7, 2013

#Mizzou has already allowed 250 rushing yards (by far most this season) @KOMUsports — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 7, 2013

Mizzou has given up 249 yards of rushing to Auburn with 4:56 left in the 2nd quarter. Prior to today's game, the most yards the Tigers have given up on the ground is 184 rushing yards against Texas A&M.

Tre Mason scores on a 3 yard rushing touchdown. Auburn extends their lead 28-20. Touchdown was set up by a 52 yard run by Mason.

That was a 79-yard drive in 47 seconds. #Mizzou @KOMUsports — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 7, 2013

4:17 p.m. Mizzou cuts Auburn's lead 21-20. Andrew Baggett makes his second field goal of the game, a 36 yarder.

Dorial Green-Beckham is back on the field after having his left shoulder evaluated in the locker room.

Auburn with 7 straight running plays on the last drive. Tre Mason rushes 7 yards for a touchdown. Auburn leads 21-17. Mason has 110 yards on the ground on 17 carries.

#Auburn drives down the field and scores a TD to regain the lead. #Mizzou trails 21-17 with 10:25 left to play in the first half. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 7, 2013

Nick Marshall rush, fumbled, forced by Kony Ealy, recovered by E.J. Gaines at the Aub 11, E.J. Gaines returns the fumble for 11 yards or a touchdown.

Team says Dorial Green-Beckham has a left shoulder injury and is being evaluated in the locker room. #Mizzou @KOMUsports — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 7, 2013

First play of the 2nd quarter is an interception. Auburn has possession.

4:02 p.m. - The high-scoring first quarter ends with Auburn leading Mizzou 14-10. Mizzou has the ball.

Mizzou goes for it at fourth and one. James Franklin keeps the ball for a four-yard gain.

Auburn does not capitalize and forced to try for a field goal. The ball flies right. No good.

Onside kick - Mizzou player touches the ball and Auburn comes up with it.

#Mizzou linebackers just got faked out on that touchdown. Went after the running back. Allows Nick Marshall to score easily. @KOMUsports — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 7, 2013

Auburn's big plays will kill you. They are tied for 7th in the country with plays over 40 yards. @KOMUsports — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 7, 2013

Auburn makes a quick comeback with a couple of big runs. Now up again 14-10.

After the Kentucky game, DGB told me there's no corner who can stop him 1-on-1. There's proof right there. @KOMUsports — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 7, 2013

Auburn doesn't have a safety in the middle of the field. #Mizzou takes advantage. Touchdown DGB. @KOMUsports — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 7, 2013

James Franklin puts it up to Dorial Green-Beckham for the touchdown. Extra point is good. Mizzou leads 10-7 with 5:40 to play in the first quarter.

That's what makes Auburn's offense so dangerous. They go run, run, run. And then beat you with the play-action. #Mizzou @KOMUsports — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 7, 2013

3:30 p.m. Auburns goes ahead with a play-action fake. Extra point is good. Auburn leads 7-3.

RT @MindofMihir How do you counter Auburn's running game? Establish the run yourself. 3 carries, 22 yards for Henry Josey so far. #Mizzou — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 7, 2013

Mizzou is first on the score board with a 42-yard field goal by Andrew Baggett. 3-0.

FUMBLE - Mizzou gets it on the 43 yard line.

Mizzou gives up its first possession and Auburn is on the move.

3:12 p.m. Kickoff. Mizzou receives the ball and starts at the 25 yard line.

3:08 p.m. - Coach Gary Pinkell tells CBS: We're going to play football and we're pretty good at that.

The St. Louis Cardinals wish Mizzou well.

Auburn great Charles Barkley on the sidelines of #SEC Championship Game @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/O95WWGMLv5 — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 7, 2013

I've never been more pumped for a game before. #SECATL — DJ Diaz (@djdiaz3D) December 7, 2013

One hour til game time....it's time to ROAR! #Mizzou #SECATL — Ash ah ley (@helene_ashley) December 7, 2013

Missouri's section is full of gold. Difference is club and upper level seats are blue and orange @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/IJJkXn0gOa — William Joy (@WilliamJoyIII) December 7, 2013

Tiger fans are getting their faces painted to show support.

KOMU 8 News staffers arrive inside the Dome.

The doors have opened at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

Fans are feeling confident, tweeting at the hashtag #Mizzou.

Tiger fans are showing their colors.

Fans are picking up their tickets with the game just 2 1/2 hours away. The Georgia Dome will officially open at 2 p.m. EST.

Missouri will call ticket line at the Georgia Dome @KOMUnews #SECATL pic.twitter.com/IIfR1ylNPo — Eric Hilt (@ericmhilt) December 7, 2013

Mizzou Tigers escorted to the Georgia Dome for the big game.

The Mizzou Alumni group reports more than 4,000 people gathered at the Tiger Tailgate in Atlanta.

Great panoramic shot of our Tiger Tailgate. This thing is HUGE! #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/KSv2z1OHq9 — Mizzou Alumni (@MizzouAlumni) December 7, 2013



