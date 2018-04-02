Live Blog: Mizzou Takes On OSU in Cotton Bowl

(COLUMBIA) - Mizzou caps off a stellar season by winning the Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma State University Friday night in Arlington, Texas. The team finishes the season at 12-2.

In just it's second season in the conference, Mizzou earned the SEC East titled. A loss to Auburn set up the Cotton Bowl appearance.

This live blog brought you action from the field and sidelines, and reaction from Tiger fans at the game and at viewing parties far and wide. It also provided a behind-the-scenes look as the KOMU team spreads across AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Items were presented in reverse chronological order below, with the newest on top.

Gary Pinkel on Cotton Bowl trophy "That's going to be in our case forever" #Mizzou @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

Coach Gary Pinkel credits a strong defense for the win. He said the team is honored to be in the SEC.

Here are a few final thoughts from fans Twitter.

Gary Pinkel, with this Cotton Bowl win, is now the winningest coach in #Mizzou football history. 102 wins. Congratulations Gary. #CottonBowl — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) January 4, 2014

Congrats to #Mizzou. Who woulda thunk they'd go on to win a BCS bowl after Franklin went down earlier this year?! Not me. — Josh DeMille (@jdemille9) January 4, 2014

Great season for #Mizzou and James Franklin. Class act. Huge turnaround in Columbia. Congrats to them — Edward Aschoff (@AschoffESPN) January 4, 2014

Franklin struggled, the receivers couldn't catch anything, but #MIZZOU finds a way 2 win the #Cottonbowl — Shawn Campbell (@Journ_SCampbell) January 4, 2014

Chants of M-I-Z Z-O-U are sounding throughout AT&T stadium as the clock winds down. Coach Gary Pinkel gets doused with orange Gatorade.

On that play alone, either Shane Ray or Michael Sam deserve consideration for Defensive MVP. #Mizzou #CottonBowl — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) January 4, 2014

OSU fumbles deep in the end zone. Shane Ray scoops it up and sprints long downfield for the touchdown. Mizzou goes up 41-31 with :55 in the game.

Some fans see Franklin earning some redemption points.

There ya go Franklin #Mizzou — Chad Briden (@chadbriden) January 4, 2014

What a gutsy drive by Franklin and the Tigers. I've never been so happy to have been proven wrong. One more stand by the #MIZZOU defense! — Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden44) January 4, 2014

No one will give Franklin credit for that drive, but most of it was due to him. #Mizzou — Matt Birk (@MABirk2) January 4, 2014

Mizzou comes back with a touchdown 16-yard run by Henry Josey, putting the score at 34-31.

OSU puts one in with a drive highlighted by a 41-yard pass to Tracy Moore. Cowboys go up 31-27.

Matty Mauk is trending on Twitter.

6:29 in fourth quarter and Andrew Baggett puts one through the posts to give Mizzou a 27-24 lead. It's a field goal of 46 yards.

Interception and touchdown by OSU called back for pass interference.

Loud cheers from #Mizzou fans after James Franklin pick 6 called back for defensive pass interference. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Zr7ssj2uuY — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

Game tied at 24. Kickoff was three and a half hours ago and we still have 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter. #Mizzou @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

OSU finds a big opening in Mizzou's defense. A touchdown ties the game 14-14 with 9:51 left.

Twitter love for Josey.

Thank you Henry Josey! #Mizzou — Bobby Inman (@BobbyInman1) January 4, 2014

Henry Josey runs it in for a touchdown. Mizzou goes up 24-17 with 11:32 left in the game.

A field goal ties the game at 17-17.

A fumble gives OSU possession close to the 10.

#Mizzou puts James Franklin back in the game to start the 4th quarter and he fumbles the pitch. @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

Lots of fans expressing frustration on Twitter. Many feel OSU has all the momentum now.

Wow my tigers are playing flat on offense tonight. Painful to watch. #mizzou — kelly brownsberger (@kbrowns) January 4, 2014

When is the last time we got a first down? #Mizzou — Jeff Moore (@jeffdmoore) January 4, 2014

Not sure this is the showcase #Mizzou wanted for recruiting. #boring — Eric Hauser (@mauser25) January 4, 2014

Mauk was in demand but he ran into solid defense. After a punt, OSU has possession with :53 left in third.

Matty Mauk is back in as QB. Was the coach listening to these fans?

I've never hated Pinkel so much in my life #Mizzou #CottonBowl — Miguel Aguirre (@STLMIGUEL) January 4, 2014

Gary Pinkel is an iditot. Letting the whole team down for 1 player. I love James but this is asinine. #Mizzou — Caleb Eissler (@CalebEissler) January 4, 2014

Okay, Gary. You can put Mauk back in any time now. #mizzou #cottonbowl — Ian Scott Paterson (@ianspaterson) January 4, 2014

OSU capitalizing on the fumble, scores quickly, cuts Mizzou's lead to 17-14.

Trading turnovers, too. Interception by Mizzou immediately followed by a fumble.

With 4:17 in the third, the teams have traded a couple of punts.

The Tigers offense is clearly stalled again. Time to bring back Maty Mauk. #Mizzou — Adam Howe (@coachowe) January 4, 2014

#Mizzou has 11 plays for 29 yards, 2.6 ypp in the 3rd quarter but the Pokes offense hasn’t taken advantage #CottonBowl #OKSTvsMIZZ — Brandon Chatmon (@BChatmon) January 4, 2014

Okay this game is becoming boring. Can we some more points, please? #MIZZOU — Simone. #Jan15 ?? (@iamsimsam) January 4, 2014

#Mizzou is 4-13 on 3rd downs under James Franklin. Maty Mauk didn't face a single 3rd down on his TD drive. @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

#Mizzou LB Andrew Wilson passes his father Jay Wilson in career tackles with 324. @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

OSU receives at the start of the second half but gets nothing going. Mizzou calls a fair catch on the punt.

Half-time chatter on Twitter.

#Mizzou trending on Twitter. No doubt we're going to win now. #CottonBowl — Chris Hanner (@CestChris) January 4, 2014

5 hours and 7,000 commercials later the 1st half of #CottonBowl is over with #Mizzou lead. — Jeremy Lincicum (@JPLincicum) January 4, 2014

With :03 left in the second, Andrew Baggatt gets the 35 yard field goal. Mizzou leads 17-7 at the half.

Even if Kony Ealy leaves, watch out for #Mizzou d-line with Markus Golden, Shane Ray and Harold Brantley next year. — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

I can't decide if I should watch the field or the big screen. #CottonBowl @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/zEOHXhNy4c — Brittany Pieper (@Brittany_Pieper) January 4, 2014

James Franklin back in the game as QB, nothing happens on the drive and Mizzou punts. 53 yards with no return. OSU gets it on the 6 yard line.

#Mizzou puts James Franklin back in the game. His first two plays...a 1-yard run and sacked for a loss of 9 yards. @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

Reaction to the big plays by Ealy.

Kony Ealy in full out beast mode on that stand! #Mizzou — Wesley Koenig (@Molon_Labe38) January 4, 2014

Putting it this way, the more big plays Ealy makes, the more likely Ealy will enter the #NFL Draft and leave #Mizzou early. — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) January 4, 2014

Kony Ealy with two sacks totalling 13 yards forces the OSU punt.

James Franklin: 4-16 passing, INT, 32 yds rushing Maty Mauk: Passing TD + 73 yds rushing in one drive #Mizzou @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

More Twitter love for Mauk.

That's why Mauk should be the starting QB for #Mizzou! — Nikki Bateman (@flybaby014563) January 4, 2014

No doubt #MIZZOU wins for best backup QB in the country. I love Mauk's swagger. Just get out there and make plays! — Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden44) January 4, 2014

Glad to see Matty Mauk in for #Mizzou. He has more completion and yards on this drive than Franklin all game — Kevin (@kpk67) January 4, 2014

Mauk leads Mizzou to its second touchdown with a pass to Marcus Lucas. Extra point through the uprights to put Tigers up 14-7.

Fans on Twitter don't need many words to describe their joy with Mauk.

Matty Mauk steps in as QB for the Tigers. Starts off with a huge run.

Maty Mauk doesn't truck people like James Franklin but he's much more elusive. You can see why there. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

Reaction to the missed field goal.

No one from #Mizzou feels bad for you hitting the upright on a kick. — Sean Groff (@SeanG816) January 4, 2014

#Mizzou has struggled on field goals, but after that miss, #OKST is now 10-17 on the year. — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) January 4, 2014

A field goal attempt by OSU hits the upright. Score still tied.

In between all of the action, fans have been tweeting about the uniforms. A selection follows.

Getting ready for the #CottonBowl. My wife said she likes #Mizzou uniforms...then she said they look like bumblebees. lol — Clint Lewey (@ClintLewey) January 4, 2014

#Mizzou uniforms make me think Mustard packets are running around on the field — Kody's Sports Korner (@Kodysportskornr) January 4, 2014

At 8:11 p.m. the first quarter ends with the game tied.

Mizzou can't get anything going so with :23 left in the first and OSU gets the ball on a 30-yard punt.

A quick drive by the Cowboys ends with a strong pass and a wide open field combining to give OSU it's first touchdown. Extra point is good, game now tied 7-7.

And OSU just needs 1:16 to tie it up at 7. @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

Mizzou scores with Henry Josey run with 3:00 left in first quarter. Extra point is good. TIgers go up 7-0.

#Mizzou James Franklin has been so effective running the option this season. Henry Josey TD gives #Mizzou 7-0 lead @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

James Franklin is 1-10. It seems like timing is off with receivers. Remember, #Mizzou has not played a game in 27 days. @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

First play of OSU possession and the QB throws an interception. E. J. Gaines picks off the ball.

With E.J. Gaines INT, #Mizzou turnover streak continues to 44 straight games (longest active streak in college football). @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

Mizzou can't capitalize and goes for it on 4th and 6. Franklin gets pressured and throw is incomplete. OSU takes over on the 32 yard line.

OSU punts and Mizzou picks up a big gain with a return by Marcus Murphey.

#Mizzou Marcus Murphy hasn't made huge plays this season but he was on the Coaches Preseason All-SEC 2nd team @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

Mihir Bhagat's take on the offense so far.

@bennettkaplan Yes, receivers can do better job catching. But throws are still a bit off. — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

#Mizzou passing struggles are combination of solid OSU man coverage + inaccurate throws. 1st time all season slant isn't working @KOMUsports — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

Some fans not happy with James Franklin's performance.

Might be a good possession to let Mauk in. Franklin sailing all his throws. #Mizzou — Sean Groff (@SeanG816) January 4, 2014

#Mizzou would be so much better if Franklin could throw! #weakestlink — David (@davebaumstark) January 4, 2014

OSU's Brandon Garrett goes down with an injury.

A long drive by Mizzou gets nowhere with 8:56 left in quarter. Tigers punt.

#Mizzou linebacker Andrew Wilson is 4 tackles away from tying his dad Jay Wilson in career tackles (323). @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

Mizzou earns the ball back, starts offense again on its own 10 yard line.

OSU has now forced 31 turnovers this season. E.J. Gaines said whoever wins the turnover battle should win the game. @KOMUsports — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

Reaction to the turnover.

Well that wasn't the start I was hoping for #Mizzou #CottonBowl — Kristina Knaus (@kdknaus) January 4, 2014

If it hits you in the hands you've got to catch it... #Mizzou #CottonBowl — Stephen (@NDIrishFan_72) January 4, 2014

Franklin pressured into a turnover. Intercepted pass with 13:16 in first quarter.

Quarterback James Franklin takes a late hit for a 15-yard penalty.

Mizzou receives to start the first half close to the 20 yard line.

So it begins.

As we approach kickoff, this might be a good time to relive the Top 5 Moments of the season. #Mizzou http://t.co/7r5wJu0PKL @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

The odds are in.

Oklahoma State is a 2.5 point favorite over #Mizzou @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

My view of AT&T Stadium from the press box. We're pretty much the only ones who can't see the video board @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jcnKGzV6gC — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 4, 2014

Fans are sending in their photos.

Mizzou's quarterback gets on the big screen.

Jim Riek, Brittany Pieper and Maddy Glab just outside the end zone.

Starting drills on the field.

That's a lot of Tigers.

Players aren't the only ones who will be warming up on their field.

It's cold in Arlington, but that sun is blinding.

A KOMU crew is getting ready for the next broadcast.

Just 1 hour until our pregame show starts. @KOMUnews crew getting ready at #Mizzou alumni tailgate. pic.twitter.com/ytA9TlAmUo — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 3, 2014

Before the fans arrive.

Rocking with the band.

Long lines at the alum event are a great place to hear good stories.

@KOMUnews These Mizzou seniors have been hanging together since freshman year, lived in same dorm. #MizzouXtra pic.twitter.com/aRLJaojMqD — Nick Thompson (@nickthompson_22) January 3, 2014

Alums are getting great swag at their gathering in Arlington.

Mihir Bagat will be providing analysis for the game.

This would be #Mizzou 12th win this season (ties a school record from 2008 - which is the last time they played in @ATTCottonBowl) — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 3, 2014

Player to look for is OSU CB Justin Gilbert (#4). Leads Big 12 with 6 INT. He will likely be a 1st round pick in upcoming NFL Draft. — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 3, 2014

OSU RB Desmond Roland leads Big 12 with 12 TD but he's inconsistent. 62% of his yards have come in 3 games. Averages only 32 YPG in other 9 — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 3, 2014

OSU QB Clint Chelf had a shaky start to the season but has scored 12 TD (9 passing, 3 rushing) with only 2 INT in the past 4 games. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 3, 2014

One of the matchups to look for is #Mizzou defensive line (38 sacks) vs. Oklahoma State's offensive line (11 sacks allowed). — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 3, 2014

This is #Mizzou 1st football game against a Big 12 team since the Tigers have joined the SEC. @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 3, 2014

Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 in takeaways with 30 (one more than #Mizzou). @KOMUsports — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) January 3, 2014

Here's a story of split allegiances just posted @komunews on Instagram. Tom and Amy Ratzki of Ballwin, MO have split allegiance at the #CottonBowl. They both went to OSU for their undergrad degree while Tom got his masters at #Mizzou. Their son also graduated from Missouri. They're sitting in the Mizzou section but admit they plan to cheer for both teams.

Jim Riek and Brittany Pieper getting ready for the show.

We're in Deep Ellum in Dallas for @KOMUnews at Noon. Next stop, AT&T Stadium for the pregame show and #CottonBowl. pic.twitter.com/necuh3hFQ8 — Brittany Pieper (@Brittany_Pieper) January 3, 2014

Maddy Glab and her crew are checking out some street art before the noon show.

Join KOMU at noon, we'll be live at Deep Ellum in Dallas where there's lots of cool graffiti @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/yirRyjsedb — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) January 3, 2014

Graffiti walls at Deep Ellum in Dallas depict a space like scene @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/K4mqZ7dqkd — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) January 3, 2014

One KOMU crew left Stillwater, Oklahoma Friday morning and shared the road to Arlington with Tiger fans.

Emily Spain and Megan Murphy check out some local grub before the noon show.

Maddy Glab holds her own against co-anchor Chris Gervino.

Some quiet before the storm.

The Mizzou endzone gets its colors.

Alums gathered for the game warm up for the cheering section.

Chris Gervino, Brittany Pieper and Jim Riek got to hang at the stadium Thursday night.

We geek out a little about beautiful broadcasting equipment.