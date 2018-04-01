Live Blog: Mizzou Wins Spot in SEC Football Championship

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers secure a spot in the SEC championship with a victory Saturday night against the Aggies of Texas A&M.

The Tigers improve to 11-1 in just their second season in the SEC. The team is currently ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The must-win game was played on Blackout night at Faurot Field.

This blog featured updates and reaction to the game throughout the evening, pulling material from our reporters at the game and fan photos and viewpoints from Twitter and Facebook.

Items appear in reverse chronilogical order, with the newest on top.

#Mizzou at 1st and 10 with 1:02 left against the Aggies. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 1, 2013

Texas A&M punts at 4th and 13 with 2:13 left in game. Mizzou takes ball. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 1, 2013

Henry Josey scores his 14th total TD of the season to give #Mizzou the lead. He's had an amazing season coming back from injury. — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 1, 2013

Henry Josey breaks through for a touchdown run. Mizzou goes up 28-21.

MU's last win in regulation by less than 14 points was UCF last year (game 5) — Tom Orf (@MU4124) December 1, 2013

Aggies don't get the ball for long. Strong defensive stand by Mizzou and the Tigers get the ball on the 33 yard line.

Mizzou penalized for holding and can't make back the yardage - must punt for the third time in three possessions. 7th punt of the night for the Tigers.

No fans leaving this one early. Still a packed house at Faurot Field with game tied and 8:08 left. #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/5MjHEtXke7 — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 1, 2013

Mizzou drives Aggies back quickly, forces the punt. Tigers get the ball on the 24 yard line.

RT @MindofMihir L'Damian Washington and Dorial Green-Beckham have combined for 13 catches. Everyone else: 3. #Mizzou — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 1, 2013

Mizzou punts after several losses. Ball at Texas A&M 29 yard line.

Attendance at the game is 67,124 according to Mizzou announcers.

Texas A&M drives 98 yards in 9 plays for a touchdown. It's now tied 21-21, 10:43 left in the game. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 1, 2013

Aggies score on a 98-yard drive. Extra point good. Tied up at 21-21.

#Mizzou has 359 total yards through three quarters. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 1, 2013

#Mizzou punter Christian Brinser punts the ball 50 yards. A&M will start on its own 2 yard line. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 1, 2013

At the end of the third quarter, #Mizzou leads Texas A&M 21-14. The Tigers have the ball on their own 44 yard line. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 1, 2013

Surprised Texas A&M (one of the best big play offenses in the country) hasn't taken many shots downfield. Only 3 passes over 9 yards #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 1, 2013

Aggies get a flag for false start at 4th and 1. They punt and Mizzou gets the ball on 14 yard line.

Mizzou fans pumped up by the Washington grab.

Best catch of the day people. #Mizzou — Denny (@VaderThree) December 1, 2013

L'Damian Washington snags it - and after a review of the tape the refs rule it a touchdown. Extra point is good. Mizzou up 21-14 with its first lead of the game.

Marcus Murphy returns a punt 32 yards to the Missouri 44. It's still 14-14, 3rd quarter. #Mizzou — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 1, 2013

That's the Marcus Murphy that #Mizzou fans know and love. — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 1, 2013

Mizzou fans jazzed over the rapid, smooth offense to open the half.

At halftime #Mizzou reviewed the SEC stats and realized #Aggies are the worst defense in the league. — Eric Blumberg (@BlumbergOTB) December 1, 2013

Mizzou's Henry Josey runs it in for a touchdown, 2:45 into the second half. The Tigers and Aggies are tied 14-14. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 1, 2013

Atta way to make a statement! Alright Defense time to go Huntin!! #mizzou #TAMUvsMIZZ — Caleb Dohrman (@calebdohrman44) December 1, 2013

Mizzou's Marcus Murphy runs it in for a touchdown, 2:45 into the second half. The Tigers and Aggies are tied 14-14.

Mizzou starts 2nd half with a quick drive up the field. Touchdown with 12:15 left in 3rd quarter.

Just watched replay of Markus Golden sack. Always talks about going hard. Definitely went hard here. #Mizzou http://t.co/fsKlOurRw2 — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 1, 2013

Texas A&M freshman Jay Arnold has 2 sacks in the 1st half. Had just 2 total tackles all season coming into this game. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 1, 2013

At the end of the first half, Missouri trails Texas A&M 14-7. #Mizzou had 192 total yards in the the first half. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 1, 2013

This is the first time all season #Mizzou has trailed at halftime. — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 1, 2013

Mizzou fans hoping the team regroups during the break. Some tweets are using language we can't print. Here are a few of the publishable comments.

Ok. First half was a dud. Time to make changes and win the 2nd half. Go #Mizzou — Jeremy Lincicum (@JPLincicum) December 1, 2013

Please play better in the second half Mizzou!!! #Mizzou — Emily Hellwege (@bluesfan_85) December 1, 2013

Calm down folks. Played a very sub-par half by our standards and only down by 7 w/ the ball to start the 2nd half. We've got this! #MIZZOU — Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden44) December 1, 2013

#Mizzou kicker Andrew Baggett misses a 47-yard field goal with 0:02 left in the first half. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 1, 2013

Mizzou finishes the 1st half with a missed field goal - down 14-7 - will receive at top of 2nd half.

Gotta like the decision to go for it. Spread five wide. A&M playing man. No spy. Easy run up the middle for Franklin. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 1, 2013

Texas A&M is blitzing and playing man. Opportunity for #Mizzou to beat them with screens and slants. — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 1, 2013

Earlier this week, Coach Steckel said Johnny Manziel is "maybe the best on the run to his left". You can see why there. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 1, 2013

But, Mizzou fans not thrilled with Johnny Football.

If I didn't hate him with all my being tonight, Johnny manziel really is fun to watch. I need him to stop it now though. #mizzou — Mary Jo Perino (@mjp18) December 1, 2013

Aggies respond quickly with another TD. There's up 14-7 with 4:06 in the half.

Touchdown #Mizzou -- Franklin pass to Green-Beckham for 38 yards. It's tied 7-7 with 5:16 to play in the first half. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 1, 2013

Dorial Green-Beckham beats the corner 1-on-1 and scores his 10th touchdown of the season. Game tied at 7. #Mizzou @KOMUsports — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 1, 2013

At 5:16 left in the second quarter - TOUCHDOWN Mizzou. Field goal is good.

With Mizzou about to take possession, fans hoping the offense turns it on.

The defense is keeping #Mizzou in this one. Hopefully the offense can figure it out. — Jason Brynsvold (@jbrynsvold) December 1, 2013

Crazy idea, but #Mizzou should think about running the ball this possession. Just a wild thought. — Nicholas Hand (@Nick_Hand) December 1, 2013

Big reason offenses are struggling is bad field position. 3 of the 9 total drives (for both teams) have started inside the 12 yard line. — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 1, 2013

According to ESPN broadcast, Johnny Manziel is the first reigning Heisman Trophy winner to play at Faurot Field in 34 years. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 1, 2013

#Mizzou only 52 yards so far. RT @Englishscope24: I thought Texas A&M defense was supposed to be bad. #foolinMe — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 1, 2013

With the fumble recovery, Mizzou extends its streak to 42 straight games with a turnover. That's an FBS record. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 1, 2013

Another shot of the Blackout crowd.

After a fumble recovery:

Maty Mauk is in as QB for Missouri. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 1, 2013

On the Mizzou punt, Texas A&M fumbles the punt. Missouri knocks the ball loose and will take over. 2Q, 13:40 to play.

KOMU 8 News Mihir Bagat is up in the press box.

The hill at Faurot Field is packed. #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/pRzhPjA7IN — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 1, 2013

Total yards in the first quarter: Mizzou 48 vs. Texas A&M 98.

At the end of the first quarter, Texas A&M leads Missouri 7-0.

In case you haven't seen in yet, this is the game-winning play in Auburn's win over Alabama. #SEC http://t.co/HDokKsHmFQ @KOMUsports — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 1, 2013

It may be early to ask this, but it's probably a question on many minds:

So what happens if #Mizzou loses now? — Dustin Linn (@dlinn365) December 1, 2013

Very risky throw by James Franklin. Five Texas A&M defenders in the middle of the field. Nearly intercepted. Brings up a punt. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 1, 2013

More fan commentary on the #Mizzou hashtag.

#Mizzou's offensive line playing terribly right now. — Brandon Walker (@sleepyat830) December 1, 2013

This is going to be a long stressful game. #Aggies #BTHO #Mizzou

— J. Hollis Young (@hollis_young) December 1, 2013

Aggies pushing hard.

Texas A&M is in the bottom quarter of the country in terms of rushing attempts/game. Already 11 in the first 9 minutes of the game. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 1, 2013

Huge block by Dorial Green-Beckham to spring James Franklin for that big run. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) December 1, 2013

MT @MindofMihir That's the disadvantage of playing man with only one safety deep. Michael Sam misses tackle, there's nobody back to defend. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 1, 2013

KOMU 8 News reporter Ashley Colley just tweeted this from earlier:

Texas A&M breaks on top on a 29-yd Tra Carson run aided by missed tackles from Michael Sam and Matt White. #Mizzou — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) December 1, 2013

Aggies strike first with a touchdown 6:34 left in the quarter.

Fans think action so far is ho-hum.

Neither of these vaunted offenses does much on first drive, scoreless with 948 to go first quarter #Mizzou #TAMU — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) December 1, 2013

Mizzou goes 3 and out on its first series of the game. The Aggies will have the ball on their own 35.

#BeatTAMU is a busy hashtag on Twitter.

2 things: 1) love the all-blacks, and 2) It's going to be a very "Pinkel" feel to offensive play calling tonight #MIZ #BeatTAMU — Brian Goldstein (@briangoldstein) December 1, 2013

Texas A&M forced to punt. Mizzou takes over from its own 10.

Texas A&M convert on 4th and 1 to get the first down. 12:42 1Q — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 1, 2013

#Mizzou vs. Texas A&M has kicked off. The Aggies will start with the ball. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 1, 2013

Sell-out crowd for Blackout night.

I will hand it to #Mizzou, this place is packed and rocking — Zach Cox (@conCOXtion) December 1, 2013

With Auburn winning with an amazing last second 100 yard touchdown, fans are already talking about a match-up.

No. 5 #Mizzou enters with a 10-1 record, 6-1 in the SEC. No. 21 Texas A&M enters with a 8-3, 4-3 in the SEC. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 1, 2013

KOMU 8 News Facebook users are sharing their game predictions.

KOMU staffers got early starts, at the stadium and at the tailgates.