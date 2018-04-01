Live Blog: Natural Gas Pipeline Explodes in Pettis County

PETTIS COUNTY - The Pettis County Sheriff's Office confirmed an explosion of the Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Friday morning.

The explosion happened around midnight north of Sedalia. Officials said the pipeline ruptured.

KOMU 8 News has sent two crews to the scene and will update you as more information becomes available in the live blog below.

Viewers started sending photos to KOMU 8 News around 1 a.m.

PHOTO: Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company explosion in Pettis Co, less than a mile away (via John Simpson) @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/BTnKzo1cWD — Brent Pearson (@b_pearson) November 29, 2013





1:29 a.m. - Another viewer tweeted the fire could be seen from a significant distance.





1:35 a.m. - KOMU reporter Mihir Bhagat tweeted a video of the area near the explosion.

A video of the Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company explosion in Pettis County. @KOMUnews http://t.co/9hlSXeEHpO — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) November 29, 2013





1:55 a.m. - KOMU 8 Reporter Mihir Bhagat spoke to a company spokesperson.

Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company spokesperson says no injuries or fatalities from explosion. @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) November 29, 2013





Company spokesperson says it was a "30 inch natural gas pipeline outside a compressor station that ruptured and exploded." @KOMUnews — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) November 29, 2013





2:00 a.m. - Courtney Cole tweeted this is not the first time there has been an accident on this pipeline and linked to a report from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). In August 2008, the pipeline ruptured west of Pilot Grove in Cooper County and caused more than $ 1 million worth of damage. PHMSA said the cause was external corrosion.

@KOMUnews @b_pearson This is the 2nd rupture in this same location. First one was in 2008: http://t.co/A0H3GUKVCi — Courtney Cole (@courtneyscole) November 29, 2013





2:37 a.m. - Sheri Austin sent KOMU 8 News this photo below of the flames:











2:54 a.m. - KOMU 8 Reporter Matt Evans tweeted that crews put a stop to the pipeline fire.

Panhandle Eastern spokesperson: fire is out, valve is shut off and the company is now investigating exactly what happened. — Matt Evans KMBC (@MattEvansKMBC) November 29, 2013

3:00 a.m. - KOMU 8 Reporter Brent Pearson tweeted a photo of the fire staging area. Reporters gathered at Northwest High School to get information from emergency officials.

Fire officials at staging area at Northwest High School, just over a mike away. Fire is still burning @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ATZXquGZh3

— Brent Pearson (@b_pearson) November 29, 2013













3:15 a.m. - KOMU 8 Reporters spoke to Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond.

Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond: Several buildings still on fire near the pipeline explosion. Fire crews still working those fires. — Matt Evans KMBC (@MattEvansKMBC) November 29, 2013

Fire from the pipeline is out. Several buildings near the explosion still on fire. pic.twitter.com/RwVVGMkuYy

— Matt Evans KMBC (@MattEvansKMBC) November 29, 2013









3:19 a.m. - KOMU 8 News viewer John Pahlow sent a link to video he shot of the pipeline explosion.

4:00 p.m. The fire burned for nearly six hours. Firefighters from ten different stations were called to the scene.