Live blog: President Trump visits Springfield
SPRINGFIELD - Tax reform was on the agenda for President Donald Trump's visit to Springfield.
The event is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Loren Cook Company. The event was not open to the public.
This live blog features tweets from KOMU 8 News reporters covering the event. Items appear in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.
Senator Roy Blunt was here to hear President Trump's speech on tax reform. #TrumpinSpringfield @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/X0DO47SksI— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 30, 2017
President Trump has ended his speech to mafucturing workers in Springfield. #TrumpinSpringfield @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/vBHU5rha3Y— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 30, 2017
The President has taken the podium. #TrumpinSpringfield @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/8RhFqOl70d— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 30, 2017
President Trump has ended his speech to mafucturing workers in Springfield. #TrumpinSpringfield @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/vBHU5rha3Y— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 30, 2017
The President has taken the podium. #TrumpinSpringfield @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/8RhFqOl70d— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 30, 2017
Interviewing supporters and protestors for #TrumpinSpringfield. More to come for the 5 and 6 shows on @KOMUnews. https://t.co/zLBCGEb15C— Daniel J. Litwin (@DannyJLitwin) August 30, 2017
People are gathering E Kearney St in Springfield to witness President Trumps arrival @KOMUnews #TrumpinSpringfield pic.twitter.com/8OyU6CpT77— Carol Brigagao (@BrigagaoCarol) August 30, 2017
Just over an hour until President Trump is expected to take the stage and the seats look filled. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/AbeR1tyxKf— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 30, 2017
Frado Smith is outside the Loren Cook building with the entrepreneurial spirit! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/8ZMjCUnGVw— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 30, 2017
Buses full of people continue to pull up to the Loren Cook Company building to see @realDonaldTrump. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/iv4NxHyQhE— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 30, 2017
People are already lining up to get into the Loren Cook Company building for President Trump's 1:30 speech. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/KyUCcWjbQm— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 30, 2017
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: