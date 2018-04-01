Live blog: President Trump visits Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - Tax reform was on the agenda for President Donald Trump's visit to Springfield.

The event is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Loren Cook Company. The event was not open to the public.

This live blog features tweets from KOMU 8 News reporters covering the event. Items appear in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

Senator Roy Blunt was here to hear President Trump's speech on tax reform. #TrumpinSpringfield @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/X0DO47SksI — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 30, 2017

President Trump has ended his speech to mafucturing workers in Springfield. #TrumpinSpringfield @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/vBHU5rha3Y — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 30, 2017

Interviewing supporters and protestors for #TrumpinSpringfield. More to come for the 5 and 6 shows on @KOMUnews. https://t.co/zLBCGEb15C — Daniel J. Litwin (@DannyJLitwin) August 30, 2017

People are gathering E Kearney St in Springfield to witness President Trumps arrival @KOMUnews #TrumpinSpringfield pic.twitter.com/8OyU6CpT77 — Carol Brigagao (@BrigagaoCarol) August 30, 2017

Just over an hour until President Trump is expected to take the stage and the seats look filled. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/AbeR1tyxKf — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 30, 2017

Frado Smith is outside the Loren Cook building with the entrepreneurial spirit! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/8ZMjCUnGVw — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 30, 2017

Buses full of people continue to pull up to the Loren Cook Company building to see @realDonaldTrump. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/iv4NxHyQhE — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 30, 2017