LIVE BLOG: South Carolina at Missouri Football

COLUMBIA - The Mayor's Cup is on the line as the Missouri Tigers (1-0, 0-0 Southeastern Conference) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0, 0-0 SEC) in both teams' 2017 conference opener. South Carolina currently holds the Mayor's Cup following a 31-21 victory last year.

Mizzou leads the all-time series 4-3, with both each team having one victory in Columbia "West" (Columbia, Missouri); South Carolina has the advantage in Columbia "East" (Columbia, South Carolina) 2-1, while Mizzou leads 2-0 in neutral site games.

The Tigers are coming off a 72-43 victory over the Missouri State Bears at Faurot Field, a game in which junior quarterback Drew Lock set school records for passing yards (521) and passing touchdowns (seven); the passing touchdown mark also tied an SEC record. Lock's effort was enough to win the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week award.

The Gamecocks opened their season with a 35-28 victory over North Carolina State last week at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Wide reciever Deebo Samuel had three total touchdowns for South Carolina, including a 97-yard kickoff return TD.

This blog will be updated throughout the game with updates and images from Faurot Field. Follow KOMU 8 Sports Reporters Reese Johnson (@RCJNews) and Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) on Twitter for in-game updates.

FIRST HALF RECAP: South Carolina lead 14-10 at the end of the first half following a wild sequence at the start of the second quarter in which the teams scored three times in 30 seconds.

Missouri took a 10-0 lead with 13:07 left in the quarter on a 61-yard TD pass from Lock to tight end Jason Reese. Samuel took the ensuing kickoff back 97 yards for a South Carolina TD to make the score 10-7 Mizzou. Lock threw an interception on Mizzou's first play from scrimmage following the first Samuel TD and Samuel promptly scored on a 25-yard run on the Gamecocks' first play after the INT.

The Tigers had a chance to cut the lead to one late in the half, but Tucker McCann's 25-yard field goal attempt was blocked with 1:12 to play.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: Embedded Tweets have been deleted from this blog due to technical issues. Tweets continue on the reporters' accounts listed in the story.]