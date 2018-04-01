LIVE BLOG: Trump speaks in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES - Tax reform was on the agenda of President Donald Trump's visit to St. Charles Wednesday.

The event is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. at the St. Charles Convention Center.

.@realDonaldTrump on tax bill: "Together we will give the American people a big, beautiful Christmas present." — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 29, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump: "We're winning again. We're winning a lot bigger than anyone ever thought possible for such a short period of time." — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 29, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump: "These Democrats are being brutal...they want to stop the death tax from being rescinded." — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 29, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump mentions Cassandra Erin Studio in #StCharles “she makes really beautiful jewelry...in my previous life I would have taken it...” pic.twitter.com/yVeuutZwoM — Casey Nolen KSDK (@CaseyNolen) November 29, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump on tax legislation: "Our plan...will provide relief from the crushing estate tax, also known to many as the death tax." — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 29, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump on Kim Jong Un: "He is a sick puppy." — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 29, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump: "These massive tax cuts will be rocket fuel...for the American economy." — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 29, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump to @HawleyMO “you have my word that I’m going to come here and campaign for you” against @clairecmc — Casey Nolen KSDK (@CaseyNolen) November 29, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump: "As soon as we cut the taxes, we're getting to health care." — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 29, 2017

President Donald Trump says the GOP tax plan is not good for wealthy people: "It's going to cost me a fortune, this thing, believe me. This is not good for me" https://t.co/yDxAYwgRhg — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 29, 2017

Trump began discussing his plans to return to “Main Street America”. He said this is the heart of the economy @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/nmVSd317jp — Jenna Puritz (@journalismjenna) November 29, 2017

President Trump on optimistic economy predictions: "They're going to say that Trump is the opposite of an exaggerator — the exact opposite." pic.twitter.com/iAjN8ZUBZZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 29, 2017

President Trump: "I will tell you this in a non-braggadocios way, there has never been a ten-month president that has accomplished what we have accomplished" https://t.co/oVllzTEUy0 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 29, 2017

President Trump makes a pitch for the Republican plan for tax reform in Missouri. Watch live: https://t.co/vhkaPaA3uB pic.twitter.com/iteAm0mCos — CNN (@CNN) November 29, 2017

@DannyJLitwin and I will be going LIVE via @KOMUnews Facebook page at 2:15 #TrumpInStCharles — Jenna Puritz (@journalismjenna) November 29, 2017

President Donald Trump arrives in St. Charles, Missouri, amid controversy over his sharing of anti-Muslim tweets https://t.co/vtZJgxnMUl — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 29, 2017

Waiting on Air Force 1 and @realDonaldTrump before heading over to St. Charles Convention Center to talk Tax Relief pic.twitter.com/uhSlUAlwNl — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 29, 2017

While the President is in Missouri today, let me explain why this tax bill breaks his promise to not help the rich AND breaks his promise to help working families. https://t.co/pFmCr6HcbW — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) November 29, 2017

We are finally inside the venue. Spectators are filing in and they come from several organizations around the state. Trump’s speech is supposed to begin at 2:30 #TrumpInStCharles @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ok6CvgJBcP — Jenna Puritz (@journalismjenna) November 29, 2017

Supporters and protesters are heated outside the Saint Charles Convention Center @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/3Zn1jqV3aL — Daniel J. Litwin (@DannyJLitwin) November 29, 2017

Quite the scene in St. Charles today for President Trump’s visit @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/K4RQWZTpW0 — Daniel J. Litwin (@DannyJLitwin) November 29, 2017

Things are getting more intense here outside the St. Charles Convention Center #TrumpInStCharles @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/eyiKCk6kag — Jenna Puritz (@journalismjenna) November 29, 2017

Departing @JBA_NAFW for St. Charles, Missouri to help push our plan for HISTORIC TAX CUTS across the finish line.



A successful vote in the Senate this week will bring us one giant step closer to delivering an incredible victory for the American people!https://t.co/jR1DEUnm2h pic.twitter.com/XF9sRwdV8u — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017