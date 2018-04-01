Live from Detroit: World Series Game 2

Sunday, even before the game, we found a lot of rowdy Tigers and Cardinals fans spending the big bucks on this word series match-up.

The lines of fans outside Comerica park might look intimidating, but check out the throngs of shoppers inside the Detroit team store.

Those fans work up as early as 7a.m. to wait for that special $300 leather jacket or the $ 10 Tigers baseball.

And businesses, you can guess what a World Series match-up means for them.

"We have tripled, if not quadrupled our sales, it's just incredible," said Detroit team store manager, Patty Fritzsaenz."People are lining up at 8 am to get into the store. "

And while Cardinals and Detroit fans spend time shopping before the game, you'll never guess who we found shopping. No, not a Cardinals fan or MLB ball player. How about an umpire?

"We want to be able to buy some memorabilia for having been here, you know,"said Alfonso Marquez MLB Umpire.

Marquez will umpire the entire World Series and says despite his job, he says he's not usually recognized in public and that a private shopping opportunity was just a nice chance to avoid the long lines.

Marquez is behind home plate tonight.

Coming up Monday night, KOMU's Lauren Whitney will show us what life is like as a major league baseball umpire and a major league baseball umpire's family.