Live grenade found before car is towed in Kansas City

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities have found a live hand grenade while preparing an illegally parked car for towing.

Police said in a news release that an explosive ordinance team was called Sunday after the grenade was found protruding from a velvet bag. The release said the explosive was removed from the scene, and the unregistered vehicle was towed.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.